College Basketball Schedule

Michigan vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon

VCU vs. UMass at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon

Butler vs. Providence at New York, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

George Mason vs. St. Bonaventure at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

Tulane vs. UConn at Fort Worth, T.X., 3:30 p.m.

DePaul vs. Villanova at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Niagara vs. Rider at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.

Fordham vs. Duquesne at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.

Indiana vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:55 p.m.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Monmouth (NJ) at Atlantic City, N.J., 9:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Clemson vs. Florida St. at Greensboro, N.C., 12:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Tennessee at Nashville, T.N., 1 p.m.

South Florida vs. UCF at Fort Worth, T.X., 1 p.m.

NC State vs. Duke at Greensboro, N.C., 3 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida at Nashville, T.N., 3:25 p.m.

La Salle vs. Davidson at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.

Morgan St. vs. Bethune-Cookman at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.

FIU vs. Charlotte at Frisco, T.X., 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, V.A., 8:30 p.m.

Lamar vs. Nicholls at Katy, T.X., 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina at Nashville, T.N., 9:25 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Louisville at Greensboro, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

UAB vs. W. Kentucky at Frisco, T.X., 9:30 p.m.

Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech at Frisco, T.X., 10 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Memphis at Fort Worth, T.X., 10:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

Ohio vs. Akron at Cleveland, O.H., Noon

St. John's vs. Creighton at New York, N.Y., Noon

Minnesota vs. Iowa at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:25 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) vs. N. Illinois at Cleveland, O.H., 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 3 p.m.

Purdue vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green at Cleveland, O.H., 6:30 p.m.

CS Bakersfield vs. Rio Grande at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Kent St. vs. Ball St. at Cleveland, O.H., 9 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech vs. Texas at Kansas City, M.O., 12:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. vs. Sam Houston St. at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.

FAU vs. North Texas at Frisco, T.X., 7 p.m.

Kansas St. vs. Baylor at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. Texas A&M at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.

Temple vs. SMU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

Sacramento St. vs. E. Washington at Boise, I.D., 2 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. CS Northridge at Anaheim, C.A., 3 p.m.

Chicago St. vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Oregon at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

Montana St. vs. Portland St. at Boise, I.D., 4:30 p.m.

Arizona vs. Southern Cal at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. UC Santa Barbara at Anaheim, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

UMKC vs. Grand Canyon at Las Vegas, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

S. Utah vs. N. Colorado at Boise, I.D., 7:30 p.m.

California vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. vs. UC Irvine at Anaheim, C.A., 9 p.m.

Idaho St. vs. Montana at Boise, I.D., 10 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Hawaii at Anaheim, C.A., 11:30 p.m.

Utah Valley vs. Seattle at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Washington St. vs. Arizona St. at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 13

SOUTH

Jackson St. vs. Prairie View at Birmingham, A.L., 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Southern U. at Birmingham, A.L., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 14

EAST

Hartford vs. Vermont at Burlington, V.T., 11 a.m.

Penn vs. Yale at Allston, M.A., 11 a.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 2 p.m.

SOUTH

Texas State vs. South Alabama at New Orleans, L.A., 3 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Georgia Southern vs. UALR at New Orleans, L.A., 12:30 p.m.