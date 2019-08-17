Cleveland-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to first base to Carlos Santana. Aaron Judge singles to shallow left field. Gio Urshela singles to right field. Aaron Judge to second. Didi Gregorius reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Gio Urshela out at second. Aaron Judge to third. Gary Sanchez singles to right center field. Didi Gregorius to second. Aaron Judge scores. Gleyber Torres singles to right field. Gary Sanchez to third. Didi Gregorius scores. Brett Gardner pops out to Roberto Perez.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 2, Indians 0.

Indians second. Yasiel Puig grounds out to shortstop, Didi Gregorius to Mike Ford. Jose Ramirez homers to center field. Jason Kipnis grounds out to first base to Mike Ford. Franmil Reyes flies out to deep center field to Brett Gardner.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Indians 1.

Yankees fifth. Mike Ford strikes out swinging. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Carlos Santana. Aaron Judge doubles to deep right field. Gio Urshela singles to right field. Aaron Judge scores. Fielding error by Yasiel Puig. Didi Gregorius strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Yankees 3, Indians 1.

Indians seventh. Carlos Santana grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to Mike Ford. Yasiel Puig homers to right field. Jose Ramirez doubles to right field. Jason Kipnis strikes out swinging. Franmil Reyes strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 3, Indians 2.