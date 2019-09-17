Cincinnati-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs first. Ben Zobrist singles to right field. Nicholas Castellanos strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant singles to left field. Ben Zobrist to second. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Kris Bryant scores. Ben Zobrist scores. Willson Contreras grounds out to shortstop, Jose Peraza to Josh VanMeter. Victor Caratini flies out to left field to Phillip Ervin.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 3, Reds 0.

Reds third. Christian Colon pinch-hitting for Kevin Gausman. Christian Colon hit by pitch. Alex Blandino singles to shallow center field. Christian Colon to second. Phillip Ervin strikes out swinging. Eugenio Suarez walks. Alex Blandino to second. Christian Colon to third. Aristides Aquino strikes out swinging. Curt Casali walks. Eugenio Suarez to second. Alex Blandino to third. Christian Colon scores. Michael Lorenzen strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cubs 3, Reds 1.

Reds fourth. Jose Peraza doubles to left field. Derek Dietrich pinch-hitting for Josh VanMeter. Derek Dietrich lines out to left field to Kyle Schwarber. Lucas Sims singles to shallow left field. Alex Blandino walks. Lucas Sims to second. Jose Peraza to third. Phillip Ervin out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jason Heyward. Lucas Sims to third. Jose Peraza scores. Eugenio Suarez called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 3, Reds 2.

Cubs sixth. Willson Contreras singles to right center field. Victor Caratini hit by pitch. Willson Contreras to second. Jason Heyward doubles to deep center field. Victor Caratini to third. Willson Contreras scores. Nico Hoerner grounds out to shortstop, Jose Peraza to Tucker Barnhart. Ian Happ pinch-hitting for Alec Mills. Ian Happ grounds out to shallow infield, Derek Dietrich to Tucker Barnhart. Ben Zobrist singles to left field. Jason Heyward to third. Victor Caratini scores. Nicholas Castellanos flies out to center field to Michael Lorenzen.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 5, Reds 2.

Cubs eighth. Victor Caratini grounds out to shortstop, Eugenio Suarez to Tucker Barnhart. Jason Heyward walks. Nico Hoerner singles to right field. Jason Heyward to second. Ian Happ singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Nico Hoerner to third. Jason Heyward scores. Throwing error by R.J. Alaniz. Jonathan Lucroy pinch-hitting for Rowan Wick. Jonathan Lucroy walks. Nicholas Castellanos doubles to deep center field. Jonathan Lucroy to third. Ian Happ scores. Nico Hoerner scores. Kris Bryant lines out to third base to Eugenio Suarez. Jonathan Lucroy doubled off third.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cubs 8, Reds 2.