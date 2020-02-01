Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
LaVine 51 34.5 443-1006 .440 154-409 239-288 .830 1279 25.1
Markkanen 46 30.3 233-550 .424 101-294 123-149 .826 690 15.0
Carter 37 30.0 166-309 .537 6-28 95-129 .736 433 11.7
Porter 9 25.1 35-84 .417 16-40 15-20 .750 101 11.2
White 51 23.9 207-550 .376 90-261 62-85 .729 566 11.1
Satoransky 51 28.6 189-421 .449 53-156 88-100 .880 519 10.2
Young 50 23.3 191-440 .434 54-162 34-57 .596 470 9.4
Dunn 51 24.9 152-342 .444 29-112 40-54 .741 373 7.3
Hutchison 24 17.0 63-127 .496 9-27 36-57 .632 171 7.1
Valentine 29 12.1 65-159 .409 35-96 5-5 1.000 170 5.9
Kornet 31 14.5 62-149 .416 24-87 18-24 .750 166 5.4
Gafford 32 12.8 67-99 .677 0-0 19-36 .528 153 4.8
Arcidiacono 47 14.4 61-155 .394 38-95 19-26 .731 179 3.8
Felicio 11 16.5 17-25 .680 0-1 8-10 .800 42 3.8
Harrison 29 7.3 31-75 .413 6-17 20-28 .714 88 3.0
Strus 2 3.0 2-3 .667 0-1 1-1 1.000 5 2.5
Mokoka 4 3.0 0-7 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 51 241.5 1984-4501 .441 615-1790 822-1069 .769 5405 106.0
OPPONENTS 51 241.5 1993-4242 .470 564-1627 973-1287 .756 5523 108.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
LaVine 35 211 246 4.8 206 4.0 110 0 70 161 23
Markkanen 57 241 298 6.5 70 1.5 92 0 39 77 22
Carter 130 236 366 9.9 44 1.2 142 0 30 62 33
Porter 8 23 31 3.4 14 1.6 20 0 9 7 3
White 23 151 174 3.4 108 2.1 81 0 37 76 4
Satoransky 51 136 187 3.7 272 5.3 103 0 69 101 7
Young 68 160 228 4.6 89 1.8 93 0 57 71 15
Dunn 23 163 186 3.6 173 3.4 158 0 101 68 17
Hutchison 10 74 84 3.5 19 .8 36 0 23 22 6
Valentine 4 52 56 1.9 32 1.1 37 1 20 19 5
Kornet 18 51 69 2.2 28 .9 41 0 9 11 25
Gafford 38 39 77 2.4 14 .4 60 0 9 15 42
Arcidiacono 14 62 76 1.6 71 1.5 78 0 18 24 3
Felicio 23 24 47 4.3 6 .5 14 0 3 8 1
Harrison 7 30 37 1.3 28 1.0 24 0 12 8 5
Strus 1 0 1 .5 0 .0 1 0 0 0 0
Mokoka 2 0 2 .5 0 .0 0 0 1 0 0
TEAM 512 1653 2165 42.5 1174 23.0 1090 1 507 776 211
OPPONENTS 515 1835 2350 46.1 1277 25.0 982 1 405 921 311