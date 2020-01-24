AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
LaVine 46 34.1 397-893 .445 141-362 214-259 .826 1149 25.0
Markkanen 46 30.3 233-550 .424 101-294 123-149 .826 690 15.0
Carter 37 30.0 166-309 .537 6-28 95-129 .736 433 11.7
White 46 24.1 192-506 .379 80-234 55-76 .724 519 11.3
Porter 9 25.1 35-84 .417 16-40 15-20 .750 101 11.2
Satoransky 46 28.5 165-378 .437 48-141 75-86 .872 453 9.8
Young 45 22.4 164-390 .421 50-145 28-47 .596 406 9.0
Dunn 46 25.2 136-318 .428 28-107 37-50 .740 337 7.3
Hutchison 19 15.9 39-86 .453 8-18 29-47 .617 115 6.1
Valentine 24 11.4 52-122 .426 29-74 5-5 1.000 138 5.8
Gafford 32 12.8 67-99 .677 0-0 19-36 .528 153 4.8
Kornet 26 12.6 43-110 .391 20-71 13-16 .813 119 4.6
Arcidiacono 42 14.7 54-143 .378 32-84 19-25 .760 159 3.8
Felicio 6 11.8 9-12 .750 0-0 3-3 1.000 21 3.5
Harrison 27 7.1 26-65 .400 4-15 18-26 .692 74 2.7
Strus 2 3.0 2-3 .667 0-1 1-1 1.000 5 2.5
Mokoka 2 3.0 0-5 .000 0-2 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 46 241.1 1780-4073 .437 563-1616 749-975 .768 4872 105.9
OPPONENTS 46 241.1 1782-3826 .466 509-1482 889-1174 .757 4962 107.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
LaVine 32 186 218 4.7 177 3.8 101 0 66 147 22
Markkanen 57 241 298 6.5 70 1.5 92 0 39 77 22
Carter 130 236 366 9.9 44 1.2 142 0 30 62 33
White 18 143 161 3.5 103 2.2 70 0 35 70 3
Porter 8 23 31 3.4 14 1.6 20 0 9 7 3
Satoransky 45 121 166 3.6 246 5.3 94 0 60 90 6
Young 65 139 204 4.5 77 1.7 80 0 51 63 13
Dunn 22 144 166 3.6 152 3.3 147 0 92 61 15
Hutchison 4 57 61 3.2 13 .7 29 0 18 19 5
Valentine 3 39 42 1.8 22 .9 28 1 14 12 5
Gafford 38 39 77 2.4 14 .4 60 0 9 15 42
Kornet 11 38 49 1.9 21 .8 32 0 7 8 21
Arcidiacono 14 56 70 1.7 64 1.5 70 0 18 23 2
Felicio 9 8 17 2.8 4 .7 4 0 1 2 0
Harrison 7 28 35 1.3 25 .9 22 0 12 6 5
Strus 1 0 1 .5 0 .0 1 0 0 0 0
Mokoka 2 0 2 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 466 1498 1964 42.7 1046 22.7 992 1 461 698 197
OPPONENTS 467 1668 2135 46.4 1145 24.9 895 1 374 835 289