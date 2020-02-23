https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Blackhawks-Stax-15077892.php
Chicago Blackhawks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 23, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|61
|27
|49
|76
|6
|36
|6
|0
|2
|228
|.118
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|61
|16
|36
|52
|-6
|46
|1
|1
|3
|145
|.110
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|61
|16
|23
|39
|-12
|13
|10
|0
|3
|177
|.090
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|59
|25
|13
|38
|1
|14
|2
|0
|3
|141
|.177
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|49
|10
|21
|31
|-2
|14
|2
|0
|1
|79
|.127
|F
|20
|Brandon Saad
|49
|18
|10
|28
|1
|14
|0
|2
|4
|118
|.153
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|59
|6
|20
|26
|-8
|25
|2
|0
|0
|98
|.061
|F
|92
|Alexander Nylander
|56
|8
|12
|20
|-4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|83
|.096
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|55
|8
|11
|19
|-3
|16
|0
|0
|2
|90
|.089
|D
|2
|Duncan Keith
|52
|1
|17
|18
|-8
|16
|0
|0
|0
|89
|.011
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|49
|4
|13
|17
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|97
|.041
|D
|6
|Olli Maatta
|56
|4
|12
|16
|7
|18
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.058
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|60
|3
|12
|15
|-4
|24
|0
|1
|0
|71
|.042
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|61
|7
|7
|14
|-7
|6
|0
|1
|2
|84
|.083
|F
|91
|Drake Caggiula
|32
|7
|6
|13
|-6
|23
|1
|0
|0
|47
|.149
|F
|15
|Zack Smith
|50
|4
|7
|11
|2
|29
|0
|1
|1
|43
|.093
|F
|65
|Andrew Shaw
|26
|3
|7
|10
|-4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|34
|4
|4
|8
|-10
|6
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.098
|D
|68
|Slater Koekkoek
|33
|0
|8
|8
|7
|38
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.000
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|29
|1
|5
|6
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|F
|36
|Matthew Highmore
|27
|1
|3
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|D
|7
|Brent Seabrook
|32
|3
|1
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|D
|39
|Dennis Gilbert
|20
|1
|2
|3
|-8
|38
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|95
|Dylan Sikura
|9
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|55
|Nick Seeler
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|12
|Ian McCoshen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Brendan Perlini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|47
|John Quenneville
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|57
|Anton Wedin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|61
|178
|302
|480
|-44
|491
|26
|6
|24
|1931
|.092
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|61
|191
|316
|507
|18
|473
|33
|8
|30
|2160
|.088
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Robin Lehner
|33
|1875
|3.01
|16
|10
|5
|0
|94
|1152
|0.918
|0
|0
|4
|50
|Corey Crawford
|31
|1806
|2.82
|11
|16
|3
|1
|85
|996
|0.915
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|61
|3710
|2.93
|27
|26
|8
|1
|179
|2148
|.912
|178
|302
|491
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|61
|3710
|2.77
|34
|19
|8
|4
|169
|1922
|.908
|191
|316
|473
