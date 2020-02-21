https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Blackhawks-Stax-15073559.php
Chicago Blackhawks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 21, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|60
|27
|48
|75
|7
|36
|6
|0
|2
|227
|.119
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|60
|16
|36
|52
|-5
|46
|1
|1
|3
|141
|.113
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|58
|25
|13
|38
|2
|14
|2
|0
|3
|139
|.180
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|60
|14
|23
|37
|-13
|13
|9
|0
|2
|169
|.083
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|48
|10
|21
|31
|-2
|14
|2
|0
|1
|77
|.130
|F
|20
|Brandon Saad
|48
|18
|10
|28
|0
|14
|0
|2
|4
|116
|.155
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|59
|6
|20
|26
|-8
|25
|2
|0
|0
|98
|.061
|F
|92
|Alexander Nylander
|55
|8
|12
|20
|-4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|82
|.098
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|54
|8
|11
|19
|-3
|16
|0
|0
|2
|88
|.091
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|48
|4
|13
|17
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|95
|.042
|D
|2
|Duncan Keith
|51
|1
|15
|16
|-9
|12
|0
|0
|0
|85
|.012
|D
|6
|Olli Maatta
|55
|4
|12
|16
|8
|18
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.058
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|59
|3
|12
|15
|-4
|24
|0
|1
|0
|70
|.043
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|60
|7
|7
|14
|-7
|6
|0
|1
|2
|83
|.084
|F
|91
|Drake Caggiula
|31
|7
|6
|13
|-6
|23
|1
|0
|0
|43
|.163
|F
|15
|Zack Smith
|50
|4
|7
|11
|2
|29
|0
|1
|1
|43
|.093
|F
|65
|Andrew Shaw
|26
|3
|7
|10
|-4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|33
|4
|4
|8
|-9
|6
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.098
|D
|68
|Slater Koekkoek
|32
|0
|8
|8
|7
|32
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.000
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|29
|1
|5
|6
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|F
|36
|Matthew Highmore
|26
|1
|3
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|D
|7
|Brent Seabrook
|32
|3
|1
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|D
|39
|Dennis Gilbert
|20
|1
|2
|3
|-8
|38
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|95
|Dylan Sikura
|9
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|55
|Nick Seeler
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|12
|Ian McCoshen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Brendan Perlini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|47
|John Quenneville
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|57
|Anton Wedin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|176
|299
|475
|-42
|481
|25
|6
|23
|1893
|.093
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|190
|314
|504
|16
|465
|33
|8
|30
|2117
|.090
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Robin Lehner
|33
|1875
|3.01
|16
|10
|5
|0
|94
|1152
|0.918
|0
|0
|4
|50
|Corey Crawford
|30
|1742
|2.89
|10
|16
|3
|1
|84
|953
|0.912
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|3646
|2.97
|26
|26
|8
|1
|178
|2105
|.910
|176
|299
|481
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|3646
|2.78
|34
|19
|7
|4
|167
|1884
|.907
|190
|314
|465
