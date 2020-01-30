https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Blackhawks-Stax-15016449.php
Chicago Blackhawks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 30, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|51
|25
|38
|63
|4
|34
|6
|0
|2
|192
|.130
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|51
|14
|30
|44
|-1
|34
|1
|0
|3
|116
|.121
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|51
|12
|23
|35
|-4
|13
|8
|0
|1
|143
|.084
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|49
|21
|11
|32
|6
|14
|2
|0
|3
|113
|.186
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|40
|10
|20
|30
|3
|14
|2
|0
|1
|64
|.156
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|50
|6
|18
|24
|-3
|25
|2
|0
|0
|83
|.072
|F
|20
|Brandon Saad
|39
|13
|8
|21
|-2
|12
|0
|2
|4
|94
|.138
|F
|92
|Alexander Nylander
|47
|6
|11
|17
|-5
|8
|0
|0
|1
|66
|.091
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|39
|4
|11
|15
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|74
|.054
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|45
|7
|7
|14
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|66
|.106
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|51
|7
|7
|14
|-7
|6
|0
|1
|2
|74
|.095
|D
|2
|Duncan Keith
|42
|1
|13
|14
|-3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|68
|.015
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|50
|2
|11
|13
|-7
|14
|0
|1
|0
|57
|.035
|D
|6
|Olli Maatta
|46
|3
|10
|13
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|57
|.053
|F
|15
|Zack Smith
|44
|4
|7
|11
|2
|23
|0
|1
|1
|42
|.095
|F
|65
|Andrew Shaw
|26
|3
|7
|10
|-4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|F
|91
|Drake Caggiula
|22
|6
|3
|9
|-2
|14
|1
|0
|0
|28
|.214
|D
|68
|Slater Koekkoek
|23
|0
|7
|7
|3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.000
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|26
|2
|4
|6
|-9
|6
|0
|0
|1
|37
|.054
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|29
|1
|5
|6
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|D
|7
|Brent Seabrook
|32
|3
|1
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|D
|39
|Dennis Gilbert
|20
|1
|2
|3
|-8
|38
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|36
|Matthew Highmore
|21
|1
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|F
|95
|Dylan Sikura
|9
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|12
|Ian McCoshen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Brendan Perlini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|47
|John Quenneville
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|57
|Anton Wedin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|51
|153
|258
|411
|-19
|396
|24
|5
|22
|1581
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|51
|157
|257
|414
|-1
|392
|26
|7
|23
|1793
|.088
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Robin Lehner
|29
|1636
|2.86
|15
|8
|4
|0
|78
|999
|0.922
|0
|0
|2
|50
|Corey Crawford
|25
|1438
|2.96
|9
|13
|2
|1
|71
|786
|0.91
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|51
|3098
|2.92
|24
|21
|6
|1
|149
|1785
|.912
|153
|258
|396
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|51
|3098
|2.82
|27
|18
|6
|3
|144
|1572
|.903
|157
|257
|392
