Chicago 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Johnston 2 (Bailey, Leddy), 5:50. 2, Chicago, Gilbert 0 (Keith, Strome), 7:34. 3, Chicago, Kubalik 10 (Kane), 9:46. 4, Chicago, DeBrincat 8 (Keith, Strome), 11:56.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_5, Chicago, Toews 8, 0:50. 6, Chicago, Highmore 0 (Kampf), 3:03. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 5 (Pelech, Kuhnhackl), 16:32 (sh).
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 14-16-10_40. Chicago 13-8-9_30.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 4.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 12-3-3 (19 shots-17 saves), N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 11-6-0 (11-8). Chicago, Lehner 9-6-4 (40-38).
A_21,747 (19,717). T_2:29.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Mark Shewchyk.
