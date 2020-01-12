Cent. Arkansas 89, Sam Houston St. 82
Swoope 6-10 5-8 20, Mitchell 5-12 3-4 13, Nutall 3-11 0-0 7, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Bowie 6-14 2-2 18, Lampley 5-12 0-0 12, Bryant 0-2 1-4 1, Da.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Tikhonenko 0-0 2-2 2, Furlong 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 15-22 82.
Bergersen 5-10 9-10 21, Koval 1-9 0-0 2, De.Jones 7-16 13-16 33, Kayouloud 3-5 4-4 10, Weidenaar 3-5 0-0 8, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Chatham 2-2 0-0 4, Cooper 0-0 6-6 6, Shittu 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 23-52 33-38 89.
Halftime_Cent. Arkansas 42-33. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 11-29 (Bowie 4-8, Swoope 3-6, Lampley 2-5, Smith 1-3, Nutall 1-5, Bryant 0-1, Mitchell 0-1), Cent. Arkansas 10-26 (De.Jones 6-11, Bergersen 2-4, Weidenaar 2-4, Shittu 0-1, Baker 0-2, Koval 0-4). Fouled Out_Mitchell, Bowie. Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 21 (Mitchell 5), Cent. Arkansas 41 (Koval 9). Assists_Sam Houston St. 10 (Mitchell 4), Cent. Arkansas 12 (Bergersen, De.Jones 4). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 27, Cent. Arkansas 19. A_879 (5,320).