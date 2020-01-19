https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/CS-BAKERSFIELD-72-CHICAGO-ST-54-14988154.php
CS BAKERSFIELD 72, CHICAGO ST. 54
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CS BAKERSFIELD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|30
|6-9
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|2
|19
|Perry
|30
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|2
|Edler-Davis
|26
|4-11
|0-0
|4-5
|1
|0
|11
|Lee
|24
|5-10
|7-7
|1-6
|3
|4
|19
|McCall
|22
|1-2
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|2
|Buckingham
|21
|0-4
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|1
|0
|Readus
|21
|3-5
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|6
|Stith
|11
|2-3
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|5
|Person
|8
|2-3
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Moore
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Totals
|200
|26-51
|12-16
|10-32
|14
|21
|72
Percentages: FG .510, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Allen 3-3, Edler-Davis 3-7, Lee 2-4, Buckingham 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Edler-Davis).
Turnovers: 11 (Buckingham 3, Allen 2, Edler-Davis, Lee, Moore, Perry, Readus, Stith).
Steals: 5 (Lee 2, Perry 2, Stith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|37
|4-13
|7-9
|0-4
|2
|1
|17
|A.Lewis
|34
|3-5
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|2
|9
|Davis
|28
|1-4
|3-4
|0-4
|1
|1
|6
|Hunt
|27
|2-2
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|4
|6
|Gholizadeh
|26
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|7
|Marble
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Bigirumwami
|11
|1-2
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Whitehead
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Johnson
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-36
|18-22
|0-15
|8
|14
|54
Percentages: FG .417, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Jones 2-5, Marble 1-1, Davis 1-2, A.Lewis 1-3, Gholizadeh 1-3, Whitehead 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Hunt 4, A.Lewis 3, M.Johnson 3, Gholizadeh 2, Jones 2, Bigirumwami, Whitehead).
Steals: 3 (A.Lewis 2, M.Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|CS Bakersfield
|38
|34
|—
|72
|Chicago St.
|30
|24
|—
|54
A_255 (7,000).
