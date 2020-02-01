Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UNLV Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Coleman 35 2-5 1-2 2-5 1 2 7
Hamilton 32 11-22 4-4 2-5 3 4 28
Blair 28 4-6 0-0 2-4 2 4 8
Hardy 20 2-6 0-0 1-2 1 0 4
Mitrou-Long 20 2-7 1-1 0-1 2 3 6
Antonio 19 2-6 0-0 0-1 1 2 6
Tillman 19 5-10 2-4 3-4 1 5 15
Mbacke Diong 18 1-5 1-2 2-6 0 3 3
Shibel 9 0-2 0-0 1-3 1 2 0
Totals 200 29-69 9-13 13-31 12 25 77

Percentages: FG .420, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Tillman 3-5, Coleman 2-4, Antonio 2-6, Hamilton 2-6, Mitrou-Long 1-6, Shibel 0-1, Blair 0-2, Hardy 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Blair 2, Hardy).

Turnovers: 12 (Coleman 6, Blair 2, Hamilton, Hardy, Mbacke Diong, Mitrou-Long).

Steals: 7 (Blair 2, Coleman 2, Mbacke Diong 2, Tillman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
COLORADO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stevens 33 7-8 2-2 0-5 5 1 21
Moore 32 2-5 0-0 0-7 8 0 5
Roddy 29 5-10 4-4 2-5 5 2 14
Thistlewood 28 3-5 4-4 0-1 0 2 12
Carvacho 20 5-8 6-11 5-11 1 5 16
Martin 15 1-3 1-2 0-1 2 0 4
Thomas 15 3-3 3-5 0-4 1 3 9
Edwards 14 3-6 0-0 0-0 0 1 7
Tonje 11 3-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 7
Byrd 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lukasiewicz 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-52 20-28 7-34 22 14 95

Percentages: FG .615, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 11-17, .647 (Stevens 5-5, Thistlewood 2-4, Tonje 1-1, Edwards 1-2, Moore 1-2, Martin 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Carvacho, Roddy).

Turnovers: 11 (Stevens 3, Carvacho 2, Roddy 2, Martin, Moore, Thistlewood, Thomas).

Steals: 5 (Edwards 2, Moore 2, Roddy).

Technical Fouls: None.

UNLV 36 41 77
Colorado St. 41 54 95

.