FG FT Reb
COLUMBIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Killingsworth 40 3-10 1-2 0-9 4 2 8
Smith 38 7-17 8-9 0-4 5 1 23
Nweke 34 8-12 2-2 6-9 2 3 18
Bibbs 27 1-7 0-0 0-1 1 3 3
Brumant 20 2-8 1-2 3-6 0 3 7
Bolster 16 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Forrest 15 5-8 0-0 0-1 1 2 12
Smoyer 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Klores 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-65 12-15 9-32 13 14 71

Percentages: FG .400, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Forrest 2-3, Brumant 2-5, Bibbs 1-5, Killingsworth 1-6, Smith 1-6, Bolster 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Nweke 2, Forrest).

Turnovers: 10 (Smith 5, Bibbs, Brumant, Killingsworth, Nweke, Smoyer).

Steals: 5 (Killingsworth 2, Forrest, Nweke, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
COLGATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rayman 35 5-11 0-0 2-10 2 2 13
Burns 31 8-14 1-1 1-6 10 1 21
Richardson 31 4-9 0-0 0-3 4 1 11
Cummings 24 4-6 3-4 0-2 5 4 12
Records 21 6-7 1-2 2-5 0 2 13
Ivanauskas 17 4-7 2-3 0-4 1 4 11
Ferguson 16 1-3 0-0 0-2 0 0 2
Maynard 16 2-5 0-0 0-0 0 2 6
Moffatt 5 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Light 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Williams 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 34-64 7-10 5-33 23 16 89

Percentages: FG .531, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Burns 4-9, Richardson 3-6, Rayman 3-7, Maynard 2-5, Cummings 1-2, Ivanauskas 1-2, Ferguson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Richardson 2, Burns, Rayman, Records).

Turnovers: 10 (Burns 3, Ivanauskas 3, Cummings, Rayman, Records, Richardson).

Steals: 6 (Burns 3, Cummings, Ivanauskas, Richardson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Columbia 32 39 71
Colgate 48 41 89

A_741 (1,750).