FG FT Reb
COASTAL CAROLINA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
D.Jones 32 5-10 6-8 0-8 8 3 18
Hippolyte 31 5-11 3-3 2-10 1 3 14
Brewton 30 3-11 3-3 1-4 0 1 11
Green 28 0-7 2-2 3-7 2 1 2
Burton 25 6-11 6-9 4-8 1 4 18
Gumbs-Frater 20 4-9 2-2 0-1 2 2 12
Ceaser 15 1-4 1-1 2-4 0 1 3
Kitenge 10 0-0 1-2 2-3 1 4 1
Peterson 9 1-3 0-0 0-1 2 1 3
Totals 200 25-66 24-30 14-46 17 20 82

Percentages: FG .379, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (D.Jones 2-2, Brewton 2-7, Gumbs-Frater 2-7, Peterson 1-1, Hippolyte 1-5, Green 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Burton 2, D.Jones).

Turnovers: 15 (D.Jones 3, Brewton 2, Burton 2, Green 2, Gumbs-Frater 2, Peterson 2, Ceaser, Kitenge).

Steals: 7 (D.Jones 2, Gumbs-Frater 2, Brewton, Burton, Hippolyte).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TEXAS-ARLINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Azore 36 10-24 5-6 2-4 6 1 26
Phillips 35 5-14 2-3 2-7 4 3 13
Davis 26 2-5 4-4 0-9 2 2 9
Warren 22 4-8 2-2 0-2 3 4 11
Steelman 17 0-1 2-2 1-3 0 1 2
Griffin 16 3-5 0-0 0-1 2 2 8
Narcis 16 1-5 0-0 0-3 0 1 2
Nouhi 16 2-3 0-0 1-2 0 3 4
Sparling 9 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Jackson-Young 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Totals 200 28-68 15-17 7-32 18 20 77

Percentages: FG .412, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Griffin 2-2, Davis 1-2, Warren 1-2, Phillips 1-5, Azore 1-8, Jackson-Young 0-1, Sparling 0-1, Steelman 0-1, Narcis 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis, Jackson-Young, Steelman, Warren).

Turnovers: 10 (Warren 4, Azore 3, Davis 2, Sparling).

Steals: 8 (Steelman 2, Azore, Griffin, Narcis, Nouhi, Sparling, Warren).

Technical Fouls: None.

Coastal Carolina 37 45 82
Texas-Arlington 37 40 77

A_1,416 (7,000).