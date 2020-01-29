Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SMU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jolly 34 5-10 3-3 1-2 2 3 16
Mike 32 2-12 1-2 1-4 1 1 7
White 27 4-5 0-0 3-4 6 1 11
Davis 26 0-6 0-0 1-7 1 2 0
Chargois 21 2-9 3-4 1-2 0 0 7
Jasey 19 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 1 0
Bandoumel 18 0-6 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Hunt 12 1-3 0-0 1-4 0 0 2
Smith 11 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 14-54 7-10 8-24 10 11 43

Percentages: FG .259, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (White 3-3, Jolly 3-4, Mike 2-9, Hunt 0-1, Smith 0-2, Bandoumel 0-3, Davis 0-3, Chargois 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Chargois, Hunt, Jasey, Mike).

Turnovers: 12 (Davis 3, Jolly 3, Mike 3, White 2, Hunt).

Steals: 3 (Hunt, Jasey, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CINCINNATI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jar.Cumberland 33 9-13 6-7 0-9 4 0 28
Scott 32 1-2 0-0 1-9 3 2 3
Vogt 30 4-10 1-1 4-8 0 1 9
Jae.Cumberland 24 1-9 0-0 0-0 3 2 3
Adams-Woods 22 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Williams 21 6-10 0-0 0-3 2 3 13
Harvey 10 2-3 0-0 0-1 1 3 5
McNeal 10 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Sorolla 8 1-1 0-0 0-2 1 1 2
Diarra 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Banks 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Davenport 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Koz 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-52 7-8 5-36 15 15 65

Percentages: FG .481, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jar.Cumberland 4-6, Scott 1-1, Harvey 1-2, Williams 1-4, Jae.Cumberland 1-8, Adams-Woods 0-1, McNeal 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Adams-Woods 2, Vogt).

Turnovers: 12 (Jar.Cumberland 5, Vogt 2, Adams-Woods, Diarra, McNeal, Scott, Williams).

Steals: 7 (Adams-Woods 2, Jar.Cumberland 2, Williams 2, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

SMU 19 24 43
Cincinnati 33 32 65

A_11,221 (13,176).