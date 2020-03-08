CINCINNATI 64, TEMPLE 63
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEMPLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moorman
|28
|3-5
|0-0
|4-8
|3
|3
|7
|D.Moore
|21
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|8
|A.Moore
|37
|3-11
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|9
|N.Pierre-Louis
|29
|0-6
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|2
|0
|Rose
|35
|5-19
|7-8
|0-5
|2
|2
|19
|Perry
|19
|4-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|10
|M.Scott
|15
|2-4
|3-3
|0-1
|1
|2
|8
|Parks
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|Forrester
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|0
|J.Pierre-Louis
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-59
|10-11
|8-31
|17
|20
|63
Percentages: FG .373, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (A.Moore 3-6, Perry 2-3, Rose 2-6, Moorman 1-1, M.Scott 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (N.Pierre-Louis 3, Moorman).
Turnovers: 8 (M.Scott 2, N.Pierre-Louis 2, A.Moore, D.Moore, Moorman, Rose).
Steals: 4 (Rose 2, A.Moore, Parks).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CINCINNATI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.Scott
|39
|2-10
|1-2
|2-12
|3
|2
|5
|Jar.Cumberland
|37
|6-16
|6-7
|0-7
|7
|4
|20
|Jae.Cumberland
|25
|2-4
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|9
|Koz
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeal
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|29
|5-10
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|4
|11
|Diarra
|24
|4-6
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|12
|Adams-Woods
|18
|1-4
|0-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|3
|Vogt
|15
|1-2
|2-4
|3-4
|0
|2
|4
|Harvey
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-55
|15-22
|8-30
|13
|15
|64
Percentages: FG .382, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Jae.Cumberland 2-3, Jar.Cumberland 2-6, Diarra 1-2, Adams-Woods 1-3, Williams 1-3, Harvey 0-1, McNeal 0-1, T.Scott 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Diarra 2, Jar.Cumberland 2, Vogt 2, Adams-Woods, Williams).
Turnovers: 9 (Jar.Cumberland 4, T.Scott 2, Diarra, Vogt, Williams).
Steals: 2 (Diarra, T.Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Temple
|31
|32
|—
|63
|Cincinnati
|17
|47
|—
|64
A_12,365 (13,176).