CHARLOTTE 72, W. KENTUCKY 70
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bamba
|15
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|8
|Edwards
|34
|4-9
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|4
|10
|Martin
|34
|4-8
|1-1
|2-7
|1
|1
|10
|Shepherd
|34
|5-10
|3-4
|0-3
|10
|1
|13
|Young
|28
|5-13
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|2
|13
|Supica
|26
|7-9
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|4
|14
|Robb
|19
|1-3
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|4
|B.Williams
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Rissetto
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-59
|5-7
|9-34
|17
|20
|72
Percentages: FG .508, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Young 3-6, Edwards 2-3, Robb 1-2, Martin 1-3, B.Williams 0-1, Shepherd 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (B.Williams, Edwards, Martin, Robb, Supica, Young).
Turnovers: 12 (Supica 4, Young 4, Bamba 2, B.Williams, Robb).
Steals: 7 (Martin 2, Young 2, B.Williams, Robb, Shepherd).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Williams
|36
|6-9
|6-9
|2-6
|4
|1
|18
|Anderson
|36
|6-11
|3-4
|1-4
|3
|2
|15
|Hollingsworth
|36
|4-9
|7-7
|0-5
|1
|0
|16
|Rawls
|37
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|1
|0
|Savage
|26
|4-7
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|4
|11
|Justice
|21
|3-10
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|10
|Cozart
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Gambrell
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-50
|19-23
|4-23
|12
|9
|70
Percentages: FG .460, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Savage 3-6, Hollingsworth 1-2, Justice 1-6, Anderson 0-1, Gambrell 0-1, Rawls 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Anderson 2, C.Williams 2, Savage 2, Hollingsworth).
Turnovers: 10 (Rawls 4, Savage 4, C.Williams, Hollingsworth).
Steals: 7 (C.Williams 2, Justice 2, Rawls 2, Hollingsworth).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Charlotte
|33
|39
|—
|72
|W. Kentucky
|27
|43
|—
|70
A_5,391 (7,326).