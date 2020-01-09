FG FT Reb
CAMPBELL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Whitfield 35 5-9 3-3 0-3 5 2 16
Spencer 34 4-10 0-2 0-8 2 1 8
Henderson 30 1-4 0-0 2-3 4 1 2
Gensler 28 5-6 0-1 0-4 1 2 12
Carralero 20 4-9 1-1 0-3 4 2 10
Nelson 18 5-6 1-3 1-6 1 1 11
Stajcic 13 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 4 2
Lusane 7 0-2 0-0 0-4 1 3 0
Knight 6 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
McCullough 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Thompson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-48 5-10 4-35 18 18 64

Percentages: FG .542, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Whitfield 3-4, Gensler 2-3, McCullough 1-1, Carralero 1-3, Lusane 0-1, Spencer 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 25 (Nelson 8, Henderson 5, Spencer 4, Stajcic 3, Lusane 2, Whitfield 2, Carralero).

Steals: 8 (Nelson 3, Spencer 3, Gensler, Whitfield).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UNC-ASHEVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 37 7-13 1-2 2-4 0 0 17
Baker 35 7-13 0-0 0-2 1 3 16
Jude 34 2-9 2-2 4-7 0 2 7
Thorpe 26 1-9 2-4 3-7 1 0 4
Batts 25 5-9 3-6 0-3 1 4 13
Stephney 16 0-3 2-2 0-0 3 0 2
Worthy 16 1-2 0-0 1-4 2 3 2
Levitch 6 0-0 1-2 0-1 0 0 1
Lawson 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
McBride 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Edoka 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-58 11-18 10-29 8 13 62

Percentages: FG .397, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Baker 2-3, Jones 2-3, Jude 1-6, Stephney 0-1, Worthy 0-1, Batts 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Batts, Thorpe).

Turnovers: 14 (Batts 4, Thorpe 3, Baker 2, Stephney 2, Edoka, Jude, McBride).

Steals: 12 (Stephney 4, Baker 3, Batts 2, Thorpe 2, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Campbell 45 19 64
UNC-Asheville 28 34 62

A_1,195 (3,200).