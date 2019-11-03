G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Priore,Rhode Island 9 401 2,704 300.4
Flacco,Towson 9 354 2,460 273.3
Smith,Villanova 9 347 2,396 266.2
Undercuff,Albany (NY) 9 357 2,325 258.3
DiNucci,James Madison 9 285 2,241 249.0
Fields,Stony Brook 9 278 2,228 247.6
Mancuso,Richmond 9 252 2,039 226.6
Cheek,Elon 9 300 1,721 191.2
Brosmer,New Hampshire 8 258 1,475 184.4

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Ratke,James Madison 9 44 14 18 86 9.6
Thaenrat,Towson 9 0 0 0 72 8.0
Green,Albany (NY) 9 0 0 0 68 7.6
Edwards,Maine 8 0 0 0 60 7.5
Larson,Richmond 9 26 13 17 64 7.1
Carrick,Rhode Island 9 27 12 14 62 6.9
Doak,Maine 9 31 10 15 61 6.8
Hughes,New Hampshire 8 17 12 15 53 6.6
Kresge,Villanova 9 43 6 13 58 6.4
Burns,Albany (NY) 9 38 8 11 57 6.3
Courtney,Stony Brook 9 30 9 11 56 6.2
Agyei-Obe,James Madison 9 0 0 0 54 6.0
Lawton,Stony Brook 7 0 0 0 42 6.0
O'Neill,Towson 9 36 6 12 54 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Mofor,Albany (NY) 9 168 789 4 87.7
Lawton,Stony Brook 7 119 535 7 76.4
Knight,Delaware 9 85 643 3 71.4
Gray,New Hampshire 8 84 567 1 70.9
Agyei-Obe,James Madison 9 118 594 9 66.0
Bryant,Rhode Island 8 116 493 4 61.6
Washingto,New Hampshire 8 110 487 3 60.9
White,Stony Brook 8 90 466 5 58.3
Nekhet,Stony Brook 9 95 514 2 57.1

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
DiNucci,James Madison 9 220 149 4 1,951 15 161.1
Mancuso,Richmond 9 166 109 6 1,540 10 156.2
Undercuff,Albany (NY) 9 312 180 7 2,408 28 147.7
Henderson,Delaware 7 108 63 1 792 8 142.5
Flacco,Towson 9 271 161 4 2,143 16 142.4
Fields,Stony Brook 9 213 110 5 1,962 11 141.4
Smith,Villanova 9 292 165 10 2,177 22 137.1
Priore,Rhode Island 9 371 228 8 2,780 18 136.1
Cheek,Elon 9 248 149 6 1,763 13 132.3
Kehoe,Delaware 8 135 81 7 912 9 128.4
Brosmer,New Hampshire 8 224 128 9 1,483 10 119.5

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Parker,Rhode Island 9 66 1,016 7.3
Green,Albany (NY) 9 55 904 6.1
Reeves,Albany (NY) 9 55 690 6.1
Coulter,Rhode Island 9 52 800 5.8
Fessler,Richmond 9 51 642 5.7
Blair,Maine 9 50 693 5.6
Fuller,Richmond 9 44 851 4.9
Polk,James Madison 9 44 680 4.9
Weeks,Elon 8 36 352 4.5
Leatherbu,Towson 9 40 566 4.4
Edwards,Maine 8 35 826 4.4
Hodge,Villanova 9 39 586 4.3

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Parker,Rhode Island 9 66 1,016 112.9
Edwards,Maine 8 35 826 103.3
Green,Albany (NY) 9 55 904 100.4
Fuller,Richmond 9 44 851 94.6
Coulter,Rhode Island 9 52 800 88.9
Blair,Maine 9 50 693 77.0
Reeves,Albany (NY) 9 55 690 76.7
Polk,James Madison 9 44 680 75.6
Fessler,Richmond 9 51 642 71.3
Anderson,Stony Brook 9 33 628 69.8
Hodge,Villanova 9 39 586 65.1
Leatherbu,Towson 9 40 566 62.9
Smith,Towson 8 28 488 61.0
Hayek,Villanova 8 32 480 60.0

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Liggs Jr.,Elon 9 7 86 1 .8
Mbye,Rhode Island 9 5 8 0 .6
Tippett,Towson 9 5 67 0 .6
Horn,New Hampshire 8 4 53 1 .5
Smith,James Madison 9 4 23 0 .4
Amos,Villanova 7 3 76 2 .4
Smith, Jr,New Hampshire 8 3 50 0 .4
Paye,Towson 9 3 111 1 .3
Trent,Villanova 9 3 68 1 .3
Wynn,Albany (NY) 9 3 0 0 .3
Malone,Stony Brook 8 2 39 1 .3
Robinson,James Madison 8 2 3 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Amos,James Madison 9 20 234 11.7
Constant,Stony Brook 8 13 146 11.2
Dorsey,Rhode Island 9 14 131 9.4
Lowery,William & Mary 9 11 99 9.0
Fessler,Richmond 9 18 108 6.0

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Edwards,Maine 8 13 435 33.5
Dorsey,Rhode Island 9 20 558 27.9
Dykes,Richmond 9 22 612 27.8
Yoder,William & Mary 9 29 801 27.6
Wingard,Elon 9 12 331 27.6
Hunter,Towson 8 18 490 27.2
Boykin,Villanova 8 24 571 23.8
McDonald,Albany (NY) 9 23 545 23.7
Laube,New Hampshire 7 17 400 23.5
Townsend,Delaware 9 14 290 20.7
Constant,Stony Brook 8 18 338 18.8

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
McDonough,Towson 9 33 43.9
Stephenso,Elon 9 45 42.2
Pritchard,Delaware 8 41 42.1
Eberle,William & Mary 7 27 42.1
Wright,Stony Brook 9 50 41.5
Sanborn,New Hampshire 8 39 40.8
Schaum-Ba,Rhode Island 9 35 39.9
Mitchell,Albany (NY) 9 36 35.7

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Ratke,James Madison 9 14 18 .000 1.56
Hughes,New Hampshire 8 12 15 .000 1.50
Larson,Richmond 9 13 17 .000 1.44
Carrick,Rhode Island 9 12 14 .000 1.33
Doak,Maine 9 10 15 .000 1.11
Courtney,Stony Brook 9 9 11 .000 1.00
Roth,Delaware 9 9 15 .000 1.00
Burns,Albany (NY) 9 8 11 .000 .89
Johnston,William & Mary 9 7 12 .000 .78
Davis,Elon 9 6 11 .000 .67
Kresge,Villanova 9 6 13 .000 .67
O'Neill,Towson 9 6 12 .000 .67

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Edwards,Maine 8 29 826 0 435 0 53 1,290 161.25
Dorsey,Rhode Island 9 93 456 131 558 0 81 1,238 137.56
Laube,New Hampshire 7 192 254 0 400 0 72 846 120.86
Dykes,Richmond 9 309 153 0 612 0 124 1,074 119.33
Yoder,William & Mary 9 190 23 11 801 0 74 1,025 113.89
Parker,Rhode Island 9 6 1,016 0 0 0 71 1,022 113.56
Mofor,Albany (NY) 9 789 227 0 0 0 190 1,016 112.89
Constant,Stony Brook 8 -4 366 146 338 0 55 846 105.75
Green,Albany (NY) 9 44 904 0 0 0 57 948 105.33
Fuller,Richmond 9 14 851 0 57 0 51 922 102.44
Polk,James Madison 9 38 680 0 176 0 53 894 99.33