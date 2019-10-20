G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Priore,Rhode Island 7 326 2,265 323.6
Flacco,Towson 7 281 1,939 277.0
Ferguson,Maine 6 214 1,648 274.7
Smith,Villanova 7 264 1,813 259.0
DiNucci,James Madison 8 253 2,028 253.5
Undercuff,Albany (NY) 8 300 1,954 244.3
Fields,Stony Brook 7 207 1,689 241.3
Cheek,Elon 7 222 1,313 187.6
Mancuso,Richmond 7 162 1,258 179.7
Brosmer,New Hampshire 7 224 1,214 173.4

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Ratke,James Madison 8 41 12 16 77 9.6
Edwards,Maine 6 0 0 0 48 8.0
Green,Albany (NY) 8 0 0 0 62 7.8
Thaenrat,Towson 7 0 0 0 54 7.7
Larson,Richmond 7 17 12 15 53 7.6
Kresge,Villanova 7 35 6 12 51 7.3
Carrick,Rhode Island 7 20 10 12 49 7.0
Hughes,New Hampshire 7 13 12 15 49 7.0
Leatherbu,Towson 7 0 0 0 48 6.9
Parker,Rhode Island 7 0 0 0 44 6.3
Burns,Albany (NY) 8 34 7 10 50 6.3
O'Neill,Towson 7 31 4 9 43 6.1
Agyei-Obe,James Madison 8 0 0 0 48 6.0
Doak,Maine 7 21 7 12 42 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Covington,Villanova 6 90 727 3 121.2
Mofor,Albany (NY) 8 155 756 4 94.5
Gray,New Hampshire 7 70 501 1 71.6
Nekhet,Stony Brook 7 86 481 2 68.7
Bryant,Rhode Island 7 105 467 3 66.7
White,Stony Brook 7 88 460 5 65.7
Knight,Delaware 7 57 446 1 63.7
Washingto,New Hampshire 7 96 425 2 60.7
Agyei-Obe,James Madison 8 98 483 8 60.4

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
DiNucci,James Madison 8 195 135 3 1,750 13 163.5
Undercuff,Albany (NY) 8 263 155 6 2,021 24 149.0
Mancuso,Richmond 7 107 65 4 942 7 148.8
Fields,Stony Brook 7 151 77 3 1,436 9 146.6
Priore,Rhode Island 7 299 189 4 2,323 15 142.4
Smith,Villanova 7 223 127 6 1,615 20 142.0
Flacco,Towson 7 216 126 3 1,639 14 140.7
Cheek,Elon 7 186 110 5 1,368 10 133.3
Anderson,William & Mary 6 98 59 3 757 4 132.4
Ferguson,Maine 6 201 116 8 1,655 8 132.0
Kehoe,Delaware 6 114 69 7 748 8 126.5
Brosmer,New Hampshire 7 192 103 8 1,207 7 110.2

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Parker,Rhode Island 7 55 838 7.9
Coulter,Rhode Island 7 46 710 6.6
Green,Albany (NY) 8 51 793 6.4
Blair,Maine 7 44 559 6.3
Reeves,Albany (NY) 8 48 581 6.0
Fessler,Richmond 7 38 472 5.4
Weeks,Elon 6 29 301 4.8
Leatherbu,Towson 7 33 495 4.7
Polk,James Madison 8 36 559 4.5
Hayek,Villanova 6 26 391 4.3
Fuller,Richmond 7 30 620 4.3

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Parker,Rhode Island 7 55 838 119.7
Coulter,Rhode Island 7 46 710 101.4
Edwards,Maine 6 25 600 100.0
Green,Albany (NY) 8 51 793 99.1
Fuller,Richmond 7 30 620 88.6
Blair,Maine 7 44 559 79.9
Reeves,Albany (NY) 8 48 581 72.6
Leatherbu,Towson 7 33 495 70.7
Polk,James Madison 8 36 559 69.9
Fessler,Richmond 7 38 472 67.4
Hayek,Villanova 6 26 391 65.2
Miller,Maine 7 26 434 62.0
Anderson,Stony Brook 7 22 429 61.3

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Liggs Jr.,Elon 7 4 55 1 .6
Mbye,Rhode Island 7 4 3 0 .6
Paye,Towson 7 3 111 1 .4
Smith, Jr,New Hampshire 7 3 50 0 .4
Tippett,Towson 7 3 52 0 .4
Trent,Villanova 7 3 68 1 .4
Smith,James Madison 8 3 1 0 .4
Wynn,Albany (NY) 8 3 0 0 .4
Heyward,Towson 7 2 49 1 .3
Horn,New Hampshire 7 2 50 1 .3
Javier-Ca,Rhode Island 7 2 13 0 .3
Jones,Richmond 7 2 2 0 .3
Laster,William & Mary 7 2 0 0 .3
Reid-Benn,Elon 7 2 0 0 .3
Robinson,James Madison 7 2 3 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Constant,Stony Brook 7 12 131 10.9
Amos,James Madison 8 17 183 10.8
Townsend,Delaware 7 10 100 10.0
Lowery,William & Mary 7 10 81 8.1
Fessler,Richmond 7 11 80 7.3
Hunter,Towson 6 8 53 6.6

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Edwards,Maine 6 12 412 34.3
Wingard,Elon 7 9 277 30.8
Yoder,William & Mary 7 20 579 29.0
Dorsey,Rhode Island 7 18 518 28.8
Hunter,Towson 6 11 294 26.7
Laube,New Hampshire 6 14 346 24.7
McDonald,Albany (NY) 8 22 528 24.0
Boykin,Villanova 7 24 571 23.8
Townsend,Delaware 7 14 290 20.7
Dykes,Richmond 7 15 303 20.2
Constant,Stony Brook 7 13 236 18.2
Pires,Rhode Island 7 9 112 12.4

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
McDonough,Towson 7 28 43.4
Pritchard,Delaware 6 32 43.1
Stephenso,Elon 7 35 43.0
Sanborn,New Hampshire 7 33 41.1
Wright,Stony Brook 7 37 40.5
Mitchell,Albany (NY) 8 33 36.5

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Hughes,New Hampshire 7 12 15 .000 1.71
Larson,Richmond 7 12 15 .000 1.71
Ratke,James Madison 8 12 16 .000 1.50
Carrick,Rhode Island 7 10 12 .000 1.43
Doak,Maine 7 7 12 .000 1.00
Roth,Delaware 7 7 13 .000 1.00
Burns,Albany (NY) 8 7 10 .000 .88
Johnston,William & Mary 7 6 8 .000 .86
Kresge,Villanova 7 6 12 .000 .86
Courtney,Stony Brook 7 5 7 .000 .71
O'Neill,Towson 7 4 9 .000 .57

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Edwards,Maine 6 21 600 0 412 0 41 1,033 172.17
Dorsey,Rhode Island 7 88 395 66 518 0 63 1,067 152.43
Covington,Villanova 6 727 5 0 0 0 95 732 122.00
Mofor,Albany (NY) 8 756 212 0 0 0 174 968 121.00
Parker,Rhode Island 7 6 838 0 0 0 60 844 120.57
Laube,New Hampshire 6 182 194 0 346 0 63 722 120.33
Constant,Stony Brook 7 -4 359 131 236 0 48 722 103.14
Green,Albany (NY) 8 23 793 0 0 0 52 816 102.00
Coulter,Rhode Island 7 0 710 0 0 0 46 710 101.43
Boykin,Villanova 7 6 130 0 571 0 34 707 101.00
Yoder,William & Mary 7 90 23 6 579 0 41 698 99.71
Fuller,Richmond 7 14 620 0 57 0 37 691 98.71
McDonald,Albany (NY) 8 0 184 60 528 0 45 772 96.50