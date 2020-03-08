Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 8, 2020

Buffalo Sabres
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 Jack Eichel 67 35 42 77 5 34 10 1 9 223 .157
F 23 Sam Reinhart 68 22 28 50 -15 20 5 0 2 143 .154
F 68 Victor Olofsson 53 19 22 41 -2 6 11 0 4 124 .153
D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 58 4 34 38 -8 38 2 0 1 89 .045
D 55 Rasmus Ristolainen 68 6 26 32 0 46 2 0 0 126 .048
F 90 Marcus Johansson 59 9 20 29 -13 20 1 0 1 86 .105
F 53 Jeff Skinner 58 14 9 23 -22 18 0 0 1 180 .078
F 13 Jimmy Vesey 63 9 11 20 12 15 0 1 2 92 .098
F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 68 12 7 19 1 10 0 1 1 84 .143
F 21 Kyle Okposo 51 9 10 19 -1 28 1 0 2 81 .111
F 43 Conor Sheary 55 9 10 19 -4 8 1 0 1 88 .102
F 22 Johan Larsson 61 6 12 18 10 24 0 0 0 58 .103
D 62 Brandon Montour 53 5 13 18 15 28 0 0 0 86 .058
D 10 Henri Jokiharju 68 4 11 15 -6 32 1 0 0 77 .052
D 19 Jake McCabe 65 3 10 13 -11 41 0 1 1 72 .042
D 33 Colin Miller 50 1 10 11 -10 22 0 0 1 79 .013
F 27 Curtis Lazar 37 5 5 10 -3 9 0 0 0 32 .156
F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 31 4 5 9 -5 2 1 0 1 34 .118
F 9 Evan Rodrigues 38 5 4 9 -8 10 1 0 1 64 .078
D 6 Marco Scandella 31 3 6 9 9 8 0 0 0 39 .077
D 24 Zach Bogosian 19 1 4 5 0 10 0 0 0 18 .056
F 67 Michael Frolik 19 1 3 4 -2 4 0 1 0 26 .038
F 95 Dominik Kahun 5 2 2 4 1 0 0 0 0 7 .286
F 74 Rasmus Asplund 29 1 2 3 -4 6 0 0 0 36 .028
F 17 Vladimir Sobotka 16 1 2 3 2 4 0 0 0 23 .043
F 20 Scott Wilson 6 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 8 .125
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 6 0 1 1 -4 2 0 0 0 9 .000
F 15 Jean-Sebastien Dea 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 58 John Gilmour 4 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000
D 24 Lawrence Pilut 13 0 0 0 -4 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 67 Dalton Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000
F 72 Tage Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 68 191 311 502 -67 477 36 5 28 1995 .096
OPPONENT TOTALS 68 213 368 581 42 467 47 11 37 2113 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Linus Ullmark 33 1961 2.72 16 14 3 1 89 1031 0.914 0 0 4
40 Carter Hutton 31 1775 3.18 12 14 4 2 94 918 0.898 0 1 6
34 Jonas Johansson 6 326 2.94 1 3 1 0 16 151 0.894 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 68 4119 2.93 29 31 8 3 199 2100 .899 191 311 477
OPPONENT TOTALS 68 4119 2.69 39 22 7 2 183 1987 .904 213 368 467