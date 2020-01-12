THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 12, 2020

Buffalo Sabres
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 Jack Eichel 44 27 31 58 9 26 6 1 5 153 .176
F 23 Sam Reinhart 45 15 21 36 -7 20 3 0 1 95 .158
F 68 Victor Olofsson 42 16 19 35 -1 4 9 0 3 99 .162
D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 37 2 23 25 -3 24 1 0 0 56 .036
F 90 Marcus Johansson 38 6 15 21 -6 20 1 0 1 49 .122
D 55 Rasmus Ristolainen 45 4 16 20 -1 34 1 0 0 89 .045
F 53 Jeff Skinner 39 11 8 19 -9 14 0 0 1 128 .086
F 43 Conor Sheary 38 7 7 14 1 6 1 0 1 66 .106
F 13 Jimmy Vesey 42 5 8 13 9 13 0 1 1 61 .082
F 22 Johan Larsson 39 4 8 12 5 20 0 0 0 37 .108
F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 45 7 4 11 -3 10 0 0 1 54 .130
D 10 Henri Jokiharju 45 4 7 11 -2 28 1 0 0 56 .071
D 62 Brandon Montour 31 3 8 11 3 18 0 0 0 58 .052
F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 31 4 5 9 -5 2 1 0 1 34 .118
F 21 Kyle Okposo 34 4 5 9 -3 26 0 0 1 44 .091
D 28 Marco Scandella 31 3 6 9 9 8 0 0 0 39 .077
D 19 Jake McCabe 42 2 5 7 -4 33 0 0 1 46 .043
D 33 Colin Miller 32 1 5 6 -5 12 0 0 1 49 .020
D 4 Zach Bogosian 15 0 4 4 3 6 0 0 0 13 .000
F 27 Curtis Lazar 15 3 1 4 -3 7 0 0 0 10 .300
F 74 Rasmus Asplund 27 1 2 3 -3 6 0 0 0 33 .030
F 71 Evan Rodrigues 25 0 3 3 -6 6 0 0 0 39 .000
F 17 Vladimir Sobotka 16 1 2 3 2 4 0 0 0 23 .043
D 3 Will Borgen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 15 Jean-Sebastien Dea 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 67 Michael Frolik 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
D 58 John Gilmour 4 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000
D 24 Lawrence Pilut 2 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 67 Dalton Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000
F 72 Tage Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 20 Scott Wilson 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 45 130 213 343 -26 367 24 2 18 1342 .097
OPPONENT TOTALS 45 145 250 395 16 341 34 6 25 1417 .102

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Linus Ullmark 28 1671 2.87 13 12 3 1 80 884 0.91 0 0 4
40 Carter Hutton 17 1025 3.34 6 7 4 2 57 526 0.892 0 0 4
TEAM TOTALS 45 2731 3.04 19 19 7 3 137 1410 .898 130 213 367
OPPONENT TOTALS 45 2731 2.78 26 14 5 2 125 1337 .903 145 250 341