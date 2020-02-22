Recommended Video:

Buffalo 3 0 2 5
Pittsburgh 0 1 1 2

First Period_1, Buffalo, Girgensons 11 (Okposo), 0:14. 2, Buffalo, Reinhart 22, 6:48. 3, Buffalo, Eichel 34 (Reinhart, Ristolainen), 10:51 (pp).

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 19, 11:10.

Third Period_5, Buffalo, Skinner 12 (M.Johansson, Frolik), 5:39. 6, Buffalo, Eichel 35 (Dahlin, Ristolainen), 12:17 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Malkin 20 (Hornqvist), 17:57.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-11-5_26. Pittsburgh 12-13-18_43.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 2 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 12-10-4 (43 shots-41 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 20-9-1 (26-21).

A_18,620 (18,387). T_2:25.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bryan Pancich.