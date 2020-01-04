https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Buffalo-3-Florida-2-14949734.php
Buffalo 3, Florida 2
First Period_1, Buffalo, Jokiharju 4 (Reinhart, Eichel), 12:49.
Second Period_2, Buffalo, Sheary 7 (Vesey, Johansson), 1:35. 3, Buffalo, Reinhart 14 (Dahlin, Johansson), 5:42 (pp).
Third Period_4, Florida, Matheson 4 (Sceviour), 12:40. 5, Florida, Dadonov 17 (Hoffman, Barkov), 18:50.
Shots on Goal_Florida 11-9-14_34. Buffalo 5-8-5_18.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 3; Buffalo 1 of 3.
Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 15-12-4 (7 shots-4 saves), Florida, Driedger 3-1-0 (11-11). Buffalo, Ullmark 13-11-3 (34-32).
A_17,731 (19,070). T_2:21.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Scott Cherrey.
