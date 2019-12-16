Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10

Buffalo 0 7 0 10 — 17 Pittsburgh 0 3 7 0 — 10

Second Quarter

Buf_Allen 1 run (Hauschka kick), 14:22. Drive: 9 plays, 40 yards, 4:23. Key Plays: Allen 12 run on 3rd-and-18; Allen 10 pass to Brown on 4th-and-6; Singletary 3 run on 3rd-and-2; Singletary 14 run. Buffalo 7, Pittsburgh 0.

Pit_FG Boswell 49, 11:26. Drive: 6 plays, 41 yards, 2:56. Key Plays: Whyte kick return to Pittsburgh 28; Hodges 34 pass to Washington. Buffalo 7, Pittsburgh 3.

Third Quarter

Pit_Conner 11 pass from Hodges (Boswell kick), 11:18. Drive: 7 plays, 69 yards, 3:42. Key Plays: Whyte kick return to Pittsburgh 31; Hodges 29 pass to Di.Johnson; Hodges 4 pass to Gentry on 3rd-and-3; Conner 17 run. Pittsburgh 10, Buffalo 7.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_FG Hauschka 36, 12:23. Drive: 7 plays, 0 yards, 4:01. Key Plays: White 49 interception return to Pittsburgh 18; Allen 2 run on 3rd-and-2. Buffalo 10, Pittsburgh 10.

Buf_Kroft 14 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 7:55. Drive: 6 plays, 70 yards, 2:08. Key Plays: Allen 40 pass to Brown; Singletary 15 run. Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10.

A_64,694.

___

Buf Pit FIRST DOWNS 17 15 Rushing 10 5 Passing 7 8 Penalty 0 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-14 5-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 261 229 Total Plays 64 57 Avg Gain 4.1 4.0 NET YARDS RUSHING 130 51 Rushes 38 15 Avg per rush 3.4 3.4 NET YARDS PASSING 131 178 Sacked-Yds lost 1-8 4-24 Gross-Yds passing 139 202 Completed-Att. 13-25 23-38 Had Intercepted 1 4 Yards-Pass Play 5.0 4.2 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-1-1 3-2-1 PUNTS-Avg. 6-41.5 5-43.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 106 116 Punt Returns 1-12 2-20 Kickoff Returns 2-45 3-63 Interceptions 4-49 1-33 PENALTIES-Yds 8-70 6-30 FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 4-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 32:20 27:40

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 21-87, Allen 7-28, Gore 10-15. Pittsburgh, Conner 8-42, Whyte 2-5, Hodges 1-4, Snell 2-1, Samuels 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 13-25-1-139. Pittsburgh, Hodges 23-38-4-202.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Brown 7-99, Singletary 2-2, Kroft 1-14, Knox 1-11, Roberts 1-7, Beasley 1-6. Pittsburgh, Washington 5-83, Johnson 5-62, Vannett 5-40, Conner 4-9, Holton 2-(minus 1), Samuels 1-5, Gentry 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, Roberts 1-12. Pittsburgh, Johnson 2-20.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, Roberts 2-45. Pittsburgh, Whyte 3-63.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Edmunds 6-2-0, T.Johnson 5-1-0, Wallace 5-1-0, Milano 3-2-0, White 3-1-0, Phillips 3-0-2, Lawson 3-0-1, Murphy 2-1-1, Poyer 2-1-0, Hyde 2-0-0, Taylor 2-0-0, Alexander 1-0-0, K.Johnson 1-0-0, Oliver 0-2-0. Pittsburgh, Te.Edmunds 10-1-0, Nelson 6-0-0, Heyward 5-3-0, Bush 4-0-0, Watt 3-1-.5, Alualu 2-2-0, Barron 2-1-0, Fitzpatrick 2-0-0, Haden 2-0-0, Hargrave 2-0-0, Hilton 2-0-0, Williams 1-4-.5, Dupree 1-2-0, Chickillo 1-1-0, McCullers 1-0-0, Sutton 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, White 2-49, Poyer 1-0, Wallace 1-0. Pittsburgh, Nelson 1-33.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Anthony Jeffries, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Charles Stewart.