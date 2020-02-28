Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Tatum 54 34.3 453-999 .453 150-377 203-247 .822 1259 23.3
Walker 46 32.2 332-773 .429 156-402 181-209 .866 1001 21.8
Brown 48 33.8 362-733 .494 102-266 152-205 .741 978 20.4
Hayward 41 33.4 275-545 .505 64-167 88-103 .854 702 17.1
Smart 47 31.9 199-526 .378 109-306 85-105 .810 592 12.6
Theis 52 23.2 187-335 .558 23-74 70-93 .753 467 9.0
Kanter 46 18.2 169-291 .581 1-7 58-82 .707 397 8.6
Wanamaker 57 19.1 125-292 .428 32-81 98-106 .925 380 6.7
R.Williams 19 14.2 33-49 .673 0-0 8-14 .571 74 3.9
G.Williams 56 15.6 72-172 .419 20-75 37-51 .725 201 3.6
Fall 6 4.0 9-12 .750 0-0 1-3 .333 19 3.2
Waters 9 8.1 10-28 .357 2-15 6-6 1.000 28 3.1
Green 41 9.1 48-94 .511 6-23 23-36 .639 125 3.0
Edwards 34 8.8 34-105 .324 19-63 11-13 .846 98 2.9
Langford 21 11.0 21-50 .420 5-20 14-21 .667 61 2.9
Ojeleye 55 14.3 52-130 .400 29-81 24-27 .889 157 2.9
Poirier 21 5.4 16-33 .485 1-2 6-7 .857 39 1.9
TEAM 58 241.3 2397-5167 .464 719-1959 1065-1328 .802 6578 113.4
OPPONENTS 58 241.3 2213-5015 .441 676-1970 1074-1413 .760 6176 106.5

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Tatum 54 324 378 7.0 155 2.9 111 0 71 117 49
Walker 31 158 189 4.1 230 5.0 73 1 45 97 25
Brown 51 257 308 6.4 103 2.1 143 0 53 112 15
Hayward 42 230 272 6.6 170 4.1 71 0 29 76 17
Smart 33 140 173 3.7 228 4.9 122 1 77 75 24
Theis 116 224 340 6.5 81 1.6 181 0 33 44 66
Kanter 129 237 366 8.0 45 1.0 83 0 19 51 37
Wanamaker 17 99 116 2.0 153 2.7 107 0 43 62 11
R.Williams 23 64 87 4.6 21 1.1 34 0 17 16 21
G.Williams 54 95 149 2.7 58 1.0 139 0 24 44 31
Fall 0 11 11 1.8 0 .0 5 0 0 3 2
Waters 0 7 7 .8 10 1.1 10 0 5 8 2
Green 16 53 69 1.7 21 .5 36 0 22 16 5
Edwards 5 36 41 1.2 22 .6 29 0 10 15 3
Langford 7 13 20 1.0 4 .2 23 0 6 7 6
Ojeleye 20 80 100 1.8 29 .5 57 0 18 10 4
Poirier 10 24 34 1.6 7 .3 23 0 2 6 6
TEAM 608 2052 2660 45.9 1337 23.1 1246 2 474 797 324
OPPONENTS 582 1964 2546 43.9 1295 22.3 1192 0 401 883 318