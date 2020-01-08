https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Boston-6-Nashville-2-14957956.php
Boston 6, Nashville 2
|Boston
|1
|2
|3
|—
|6
|Nashville
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 32 (Grzelcyk, McAvoy), 1:36.
Second Period_2, Boston, Heinen 7 (Grzelcyk, Coyle), 8:21 (sh). 3, Nashville, Forsberg 15 (Duchene, Josi), 10:54 (pp). 4, Boston, Bergeron 18 (Marchand, DeBrusk), 17:42.
Third Period_5, Boston, Wagner 4 (Lindholm, Krug), 2:51 (sh). 6, Nashville, Granlund 7 (Forsberg, Ekholm), 18:06 (pp). 7, Boston, Krejci 9 (Rask), 19:05 (en). 8, Boston, Coyle 8 (Heinen, Ritchie), 19:27 (sh).
Shots on Goal_Boston 13-13-10_36. Nashville 8-15-12_35.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Nashville 2 of 7.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 16-4-6 (35 shots-33 saves). Nashville, Rinne 14-9-3 (35-30).
A_17,623 (17,113). T_2:40.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Andrew Smith.
