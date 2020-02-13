https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Boston-4-Montreal-1-15052332.php
Boston 4, Montreal 1
First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 39 (Marchand), 6:59.
Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 40 (Kuraly), 4:16. 3, Montreal, Scandella 5 (Suzuki, Ouellet), 4:52. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 41 (Bergeron, Marchand), 15:45 (pp).
Third Period_5, Boston, Bergeron 24 (Marchand), 19:40 (en).
Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-9-10_29. Boston 11-15-12_38.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Boston 1 of 3.
Goalies_Montreal, Price 24-20-4 (37 shots-34 saves). Boston, Rask 21-5-6 (29-28).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:36.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Kiel Murchison.
