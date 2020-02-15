https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Boston-4-Detroit-1-15059358.php
Boston 4, Detroit 1
Recommended Video:
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Boston
|0
|3
|1
|—
|4
First Period_1, Detroit, Helm 8, 3:12 (sh).
Second Period_2, Boston, McAvoy 1, 8:01. 3, Boston, Bergeron 24 (Marchand), 9:40 (sh). 4, Boston, Coyle 12 (Heinen, McAvoy), 12:30.
Third Period_5, Boston, Pastrnak 42 (Marchand), 13:03.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 6-8-12_26. Boston 18-12-11_41.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Boston 0 of 2.
Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 12-16-2 (41 shots-37 saves). Boston, Rask 21-5-6 (26-25).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:23.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Jesse Marquis.
View Comments