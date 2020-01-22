https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Boston-3-Vegas-2-14993745.php
Boston 3, Vegas 2
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Boston
|1
|0
|2
|—
|3
First Period_1, Vegas, Stone 18 (Schmidt), 1:24. 2, Boston, Lauzon 1 (Kuhlman, Krejci), 11:40.
Second Period_3, Vegas, Hague 1 (Marchessault, Schmidt), 10:59 (pp).
Third Period_4, Boston, DeBrusk 15 (Coyle, Halak), 4:26. 5, Boston, Krejci 12 (Carlo, Heinen), 12:18.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-8-13_29. Boston 14-9-14_37.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 2; Boston 0 of 5.
Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 19-12-4 (37 shots-34 saves). Boston, Halak 12-6-6 (29-27).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:24.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Furman South. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brad Kovachik.
