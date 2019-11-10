https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-Ten-Team-Leaders-14823856.php
Big Ten Team Leaders
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Ohio St.
|9
|229
|119
|11
|1,139
|5
|91.34
|Wisconsin
|9
|258
|120
|8
|1,323
|9
|94.90
|Minnesota
|9
|273
|146
|14
|1,671
|8
|104.31
|Michigan
|9
|233
|132
|6
|1,382
|8
|112.66
|Iowa
|9
|273
|159
|7
|1,598
|9
|113.16
|Penn St.
|9
|308
|178
|8
|2,032
|7
|115.52
|Indiana
|9
|255
|141
|3
|1,587
|11
|119.45
|Nebraska
|9
|297
|184
|10
|2,091
|13
|128.80
|Michigan St.
|9
|293
|185
|9
|1,934
|16
|130.46
|Northwestern
|9
|268
|169
|4
|1,801
|13
|132.53
|Purdue
|10
|324
|198
|8
|2,385
|15
|133.28
|Illinois
|10
|279
|161
|10
|2,133
|16
|133.68
|Rutgers
|9
|264
|159
|4
|2,093
|15
|142.54
|Maryland
|10
|333
|215
|7
|2,687
|21
|148.95
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Michigan
|9
|13
|352
|27.08
|Maryland
|10
|34
|848
|24.94
|Northwestern
|9
|9
|221
|24.56
|Illinois
|10
|23
|542
|23.57
|Wisconsin
|9
|14
|321
|22.93
|Ohio St.
|9
|11
|250
|22.73
|Iowa
|9
|10
|221
|22.10
|Nebraska
|9
|17
|363
|21.35
|Rutgers
|9
|26
|543
|20.88
|Penn St.
|9
|18
|341
|18.94
|Michigan St.
|9
|16
|303
|18.94
|Minnesota
|9
|11
|202
|18.36
|Indiana
|9
|31
|562
|18.13
|Purdue
|10
|30
|470
|15.67
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Maryland
|10
|8
|108
|13.50
|Ohio St.
|9
|21
|187
|8.90
|Wisconsin
|9
|26
|231
|8.88
|Iowa
|9
|12
|106
|8.83
|Nebraska
|9
|14
|118
|8.43
|Northwestern
|9
|17
|137
|8.06
|Michigan St.
|9
|20
|132
|6.60
|Michigan
|9
|32
|206
|6.44
|Illinois
|10
|18
|111
|6.17
|Penn St.
|9
|26
|147
|5.65
|Purdue
|10
|12
|67
|5.58
|Indiana
|9
|13
|65
|5.00
|Minnesota
|9
|7
|23
|3.29
|Rutgers
|9
|10
|27
|2.70
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Rutgers
|9
|87
|53
|42.58
|Illinois
|10
|158
|65
|41.23
|Ohio St.
|9
|16
|28
|41.07
|Michigan
|9
|121
|41
|39.59
|Penn St.
|9
|30
|47
|39.43
|Nebraska
|9
|24
|45
|39.31
|Iowa
|9
|60
|39
|38.95
|Michigan St.
|9
|104
|49
|38.86
|Indiana
|9
|53
|37
|38.22
|Maryland
|10
|58
|67
|38.16
|Minnesota
|9
|-3
|31
|37.23
|Northwestern
|9
|46
|60
|36.37
|Purdue
|10
|83
|63
|36.14
|Wisconsin
|9
|99
|36
|35.67
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Ohio St.
|9
|549
|1,933
|214.8
|Wisconsin
|9
|519
|2,083
|231.4
|Michigan
|9
|587
|2,396
|266.2
|Iowa
|9
|548
|2,600
|288.9
|Penn St.
|9
|623
|2,700
|300.0
|Minnesota
|9
|562
|2,788
|309.8
|Indiana
|9
|572
|2,792
|310.2
|Michigan St.
|9
|602
|2,907
|323.0
|Northwestern
|9
|608
|3,135
|348.3
|Nebraska
|9
|658
|3,654
|406.0
|Illinois
|10
|739
|4,095
|409.5
|Purdue
|10
|706
|4,107
|410.7
|Rutgers
|9
|621
|3,881
|431.2
|Maryland
|10
|740
|4,429
|442.9
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Ohio St.
|9
|8
|459
|51.0
|Minnesota
|9
|6
|338
|37.6
|Penn St.
|9
|9
|334
|37.1
|Wisconsin
|9
|7
|309
|34.3
|Indiana
|9
|13
|306
|34.0
|Michigan
|9
|7
|286
|31.8
|Illinois
|10
|9
|307
|30.7
|Maryland
|10
|1
|280
|28.0
|Nebraska
|9
|7
|237
|26.3
|Purdue
|10
|10
|245
|24.5
|Iowa
|9
|22
|217
|24.1
|Michigan St.
|9
|13
|208
|23.1
|Rutgers
|9
|9
|132
|14.7
|Northwestern
|9
|8
|100
|11.1
___
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Ohio St.
|9
|1
|77
|8.6
|Iowa
|9
|0
|105
|11.7
|Penn St.
|9
|0
|108
|12.0
|Wisconsin
|9
|0
|113
|12.6
|Michigan
|9
|0
|154
|17.1
|Indiana
|9
|1
|180
|20.0
|Minnesota
|9
|0
|186
|20.7
|Michigan St.
|9
|0
|212
|23.6
|Northwestern
|9
|0
|229
|25.4
|Illinois
|10
|0
|257
|25.7
|Purdue
|10
|1
|278
|27.8
|Nebraska
|9
|1
|262
|29.1
|Maryland
|10
|0
|343
|34.3
|Rutgers
|9
|0
|330
|36.7
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Ohio St.
|9
|668
|4,823
|535.9
|Indiana
|9
|647
|4,018
|446.4
|Minnesota
|9
|610
|3,896
|432.9
|Penn St.
|9
|619
|3,895
|432.8
|Wisconsin
|9
|623
|3,770
|418.9
|Nebraska
|9
|641
|3,682
|409.1
|Michigan
|9
|628
|3,509
|389.9
|Iowa
|9
|624
|3,436
|381.8
|Purdue
|10
|715
|3,753
|375.3
|Michigan St.
|9
|637
|3,293
|365.9
|Maryland
|10
|658
|3,599
|359.9
|Illinois
|10
|658
|3,337
|333.7
|Rutgers
|9
|551
|2,523
|280.3
|Northwestern
|9
|641
|2,499
|277.7
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Ohio St.
|9
|423
|2,657
|29
|295.2
|Wisconsin
|9
|403
|2,031
|25
|225.7
|Minnesota
|9
|416
|1,757
|22
|195.2
|Nebraska
|9
|394
|1,677
|20
|186.3
|Maryland
|10
|365
|1,720
|21
|172.0
|Penn St.
|9
|336
|1,539
|21
|171.0
|Michigan
|9
|363
|1,536
|23
|170.7
|Illinois
|10
|388
|1,503
|17
|150.3
|Northwestern
|9
|364
|1,321
|7
|146.8
|Iowa
|9
|324
|1,253
|10
|139.2
|Indiana
|9
|318
|1,246
|16
|138.4
|Rutgers
|9
|346
|1,228
|9
|136.4
|Michigan St.
|9
|313
|1,178
|10
|130.9
|Purdue
|10
|289
|768
|7
|76.8
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Penn St.
|9
|315
|668
|6
|74.2
|Wisconsin
|9
|261
|760
|5
|84.4
|Ohio St.
|9
|320
|794
|3
|88.2
|Michigan St.
|9
|309
|973
|9
|108.1
|Iowa
|9
|275
|1,002
|3
|111.3
|Michigan
|9
|354
|1,014
|12
|112.7
|Minnesota
|9
|289
|1,117
|11
|124.1
|Indiana
|9
|317
|1,205
|10
|133.9
|Northwestern
|9
|340
|1,334
|12
|148.2
|Purdue
|10
|382
|1,722
|18
|172.2
|Nebraska
|9
|361
|1,563
|20
|173.7
|Maryland
|10
|407
|1,742
|22
|174.2
|Illinois
|10
|460
|1,962
|14
|196.2
|Rutgers
|9
|357
|1,788
|24
|198.7
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Indiana
|9
|329
|229
|7
|2,772
|20
|308.0
|Purdue
|10
|426
|265
|13
|2,985
|23
|298.5
|Penn St.
|9
|283
|171
|6
|2,356
|22
|261.8
|Iowa
|9
|300
|182
|5
|2,183
|12
|242.6
|Ohio St.
|9
|245
|169
|1
|2,166
|32
|240.7
|Minnesota
|9
|194
|132
|4
|2,139
|21
|237.7
|Michigan St.
|9
|324
|176
|9
|2,115
|12
|235.0
|Nebraska
|9
|247
|150
|6
|2,005
|8
|222.8
|Michigan
|9
|265
|149
|5
|1,973
|14
|219.2
|Wisconsin
|9
|220
|163
|3
|1,739
|12
|193.2
|Maryland
|10
|293
|153
|11
|1,879
|15
|187.9
|Illinois
|10
|270
|146
|5
|1,834
|17
|183.4
|Rutgers
|9
|205
|119
|12
|1,295
|6
|143.9
|Northwestern
|9
|277
|135
|12
|1,178
|4
|130.9
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Illinois
|10
|16
|10
|26
|7
|5
|12
|14
|1.40
|Ohio St.
|9
|8
|11
|19
|6
|1
|7
|12
|1.33
|Minnesota
|9
|3
|14
|17
|6
|4
|10
|7
|.78
|Penn St.
|9
|7
|8
|15
|4
|6
|10
|5
|.56
|Wisconsin
|9
|8
|8
|16
|9
|3
|12
|4
|.44
|Iowa
|9
|5
|7
|12
|4
|5
|9
|3
|.33
|Indiana
|9
|8
|3
|11
|3
|7
|10
|1
|.11
|Michigan
|9
|9
|6
|15
|9
|5
|14
|1
|.11
|Maryland
|10
|6
|7
|13
|3
|11
|14
|-1
|-0.10
|Michigan St.
|9
|6
|9
|15
|8
|9
|17
|-2
|-0.22
|Nebraska
|9
|4
|10
|14
|11
|6
|17
|-3
|-0.33
|Purdue
|10
|3
|8
|11
|7
|13
|20
|-9
|-0.90
|Northwestern
|9
|6
|4
|10
|8
|12
|20
|-10
|-1.11
|Rutgers
|9
|2
|4
|6
|6
|12
|18
|-12
|-1.33
