Big Ten Team Leaders
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Wisconsin
|7
|208
|91
|8
|948
|5
|82.28
|Ohio St.
|7
|195
|101
|10
|954
|3
|87.71
|Minnesota
|7
|206
|113
|9
|1,200
|6
|104.66
|Penn St.
|7
|245
|141
|6
|1,511
|4
|109.85
|Iowa
|7
|216
|125
|5
|1,287
|7
|113.99
|Indiana
|7
|201
|109
|3
|1,181
|10
|117.02
|Michigan
|7
|182
|111
|5
|1,145
|6
|119.22
|Nebraska
|7
|216
|126
|7
|1,436
|9
|121.45
|Michigan St.
|7
|219
|145
|7
|1,376
|9
|126.16
|Northwestern
|6
|166
|106
|2
|1,081
|9
|134.04
|Purdue
|7
|247
|154
|6
|1,928
|13
|140.43
|Rutgers
|7
|221
|135
|4
|1,691
|13
|141.15
|Illinois
|7
|200
|122
|5
|1,660
|13
|147.17
|Maryland
|7
|244
|160
|6
|2,012
|14
|148.86
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Northwestern
|6
|6
|158
|26.33
|Illinois
|7
|17
|427
|25.12
|Wisconsin
|7
|7
|169
|24.14
|Maryland
|7
|19
|426
|22.42
|Iowa
|7
|8
|173
|21.63
|Rutgers
|7
|24
|512
|21.33
|Ohio St.
|7
|8
|170
|21.25
|Michigan
|7
|10
|208
|20.80
|Nebraska
|7
|11
|226
|20.55
|Michigan St.
|7
|11
|217
|19.73
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|156
|19.50
|Indiana
|7
|26
|492
|18.92
|Penn St.
|7
|11
|199
|18.09
|Purdue
|7
|21
|331
|15.76
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Maryland
|7
|7
|106
|15.14
|Iowa
|7
|11
|106
|9.64
|Ohio St.
|7
|18
|169
|9.39
|Nebraska
|7
|12
|107
|8.92
|Wisconsin
|7
|26
|231
|8.88
|Northwestern
|6
|14
|117
|8.36
|Michigan St.
|7
|14
|113
|8.07
|Minnesota
|7
|4
|31
|7.75
|Michigan
|7
|23
|167
|7.26
|Penn St.
|7
|23
|147
|6.39
|Illinois
|7
|9
|52
|5.78
|Indiana
|7
|13
|65
|5.00
|Rutgers
|7
|6
|25
|4.17
|Purdue
|7
|9
|29
|3.22
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Ohio St.
|7
|16
|22
|43.45
|Rutgers
|7
|54
|46
|42.96
|Illinois
|7
|106
|43
|41.44
|Michigan St.
|7
|66
|36
|41.33
|Nebraska
|7
|24
|39
|40.21
|Penn St.
|7
|24
|37
|39.19
|Iowa
|7
|48
|29
|39.14
|Michigan
|7
|119
|29
|38.90
|Maryland
|7
|55
|44
|38.73
|Indiana
|7
|53
|29
|38.31
|Purdue
|7
|61
|44
|37.59
|Minnesota
|7
|12
|26
|37.04
|Northwestern
|6
|46
|41
|36.76
|Wisconsin
|7
|76
|26
|34.65
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Wisconsin
|7
|396
|1,357
|193.9
|Ohio St.
|7
|449
|1,603
|229.0
|Iowa
|7
|410
|1,925
|275.0
|Penn St.
|7
|489
|1,975
|282.1
|Michigan
|7
|459
|1,983
|283.3
|Minnesota
|7
|443
|2,060
|294.3
|Indiana
|7
|440
|2,079
|297.0
|Michigan St.
|7
|464
|2,200
|314.3
|Northwestern
|6
|394
|2,074
|345.7
|Nebraska
|7
|510
|2,750
|392.9
|Maryland
|7
|507
|2,895
|413.6
|Illinois
|7
|514
|3,027
|432.4
|Purdue
|7
|496
|3,029
|432.7
|Rutgers
|7
|507
|3,144
|449.1
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Ohio St.
|7
|6
|348
|49.7
|Penn St.
|7
|7
|280
|40.0
|Wisconsin
|7
|6
|278
|39.7
|Minnesota
|7
|4
|255
|36.4
|Maryland
|7
|0
|249
|35.6
|Indiana
|7
|10
|234
|33.4
|Illinois
|7
|6
|208
|29.7
|Michigan
|7
|5
|203
|29.0
|Purdue
|7
|8
|184
|26.3
|Nebraska
|7
|4
|179
|25.6
|Iowa
|7
|17
|175
|25.0
|Michigan St.
|7
|11
|167
|23.9
|Northwestern
|6
|7
|75
|12.5
|Rutgers
|7
|5
|78
|11.1
___
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Wisconsin
|7
|0
|53
|7.6
|Ohio St.
|7
|1
|56
|8.0
|Penn St.
|7
|0
|70
|10.0
|Iowa
|7
|0
|81
|11.6
|Michigan
|7
|0
|133
|19.0
|Indiana
|7
|1
|146
|20.9
|Michigan St.
|7
|0
|147
|21.0
|Minnesota
|7
|0
|150
|21.4
|Northwestern
|6
|0
|151
|25.2
|Maryland
|7
|0
|180
|25.7
|Nebraska
|7
|1
|193
|27.6
|Purdue
|7
|0
|205
|29.3
|Illinois
|7
|0
|207
|29.6
|Rutgers
|7
|0
|258
|36.9
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Ohio St.
|7
|502
|3,687
|526.7
|Indiana
|7
|500
|3,149
|449.9
|Wisconsin
|7
|501
|3,106
|443.7
|Penn St.
|7
|477
|3,075
|439.3
|Maryland
|7
|495
|3,017
|431.0
|Minnesota
|7
|474
|2,938
|419.7
|Iowa
|7
|507
|2,839
|405.6
|Nebraska
|7
|494
|2,793
|399.0
|Michigan
|7
|494
|2,741
|391.6
|Purdue
|7
|489
|2,688
|384.0
|Michigan St.
|7
|476
|2,502
|357.4
|Illinois
|7
|474
|2,340
|334.3
|Northwestern
|6
|439
|1,663
|277.2
|Rutgers
|7
|414
|1,789
|255.6
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Ohio St.
|7
|317
|2,010
|20
|287.1
|Wisconsin
|7
|323
|1,648
|24
|235.4
|Maryland
|7
|264
|1,450
|20
|207.1
|Nebraska
|7
|309
|1,329
|14
|189.9
|Minnesota
|7
|322
|1,315
|17
|187.9
|Penn St.
|7
|270
|1,248
|19
|178.3
|Michigan
|7
|272
|1,078
|17
|154.0
|Northwestern
|6
|256
|919
|6
|153.2
|Iowa
|7
|261
|1,043
|9
|149.0
|Illinois
|7
|264
|1,021
|12
|145.9
|Indiana
|7
|236
|998
|10
|142.6
|Michigan St.
|7
|231
|820
|6
|117.1
|Rutgers
|7
|240
|772
|6
|110.3
|Purdue
|7
|188
|414
|4
|59.1
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Wisconsin
|7
|188
|409
|2
|58.4
|Penn St.
|7
|244
|464
|4
|66.3
|Iowa
|7
|194
|638
|2
|91.1
|Ohio St.
|7
|254
|649
|2
|92.7
|Michigan St.
|7
|245
|824
|8
|117.7
|Michigan
|7
|277
|838
|12
|119.7
|Minnesota
|7
|237
|860
|9
|122.9
|Maryland
|7
|263
|883
|9
|126.1
|Indiana
|7
|239
|898
|7
|128.3
|Purdue
|7
|249
|1,101
|12
|157.3
|Northwestern
|6
|228
|993
|7
|165.5
|Nebraska
|7
|294
|1,314
|15
|187.7
|Illinois
|7
|314
|1,367
|11
|195.3
|Rutgers
|7
|286
|1,453
|19
|207.6
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Purdue
|7
|301
|185
|8
|2,274
|18
|324.9
|Indiana
|7
|264
|185
|6
|2,151
|17
|307.3
|Penn St.
|7
|207
|130
|2
|1,827
|17
|261.0
|Iowa
|7
|246
|153
|5
|1,796
|9
|256.6
|Michigan St.
|7
|245
|138
|4
|1,682
|11
|240.3
|Ohio St.
|7
|185
|131
|1
|1,677
|26
|239.6
|Michigan
|7
|222
|125
|5
|1,663
|10
|237.6
|Minnesota
|7
|152
|101
|3
|1,623
|16
|231.9
|Maryland
|7
|231
|125
|7
|1,567
|13
|223.9
|Nebraska
|7
|185
|108
|5
|1,464
|7
|209.1
|Wisconsin
|7
|178
|137
|2
|1,458
|9
|208.3
|Illinois
|7
|210
|115
|4
|1,319
|13
|188.4
|Rutgers
|7
|174
|99
|11
|1,017
|3
|145.3
|Northwestern
|6
|183
|86
|10
|744
|2
|124.0
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Ohio St.
|7
|5
|10
|15
|5
|1
|6
|9
|1.29
|Wisconsin
|7
|7
|8
|15
|6
|2
|8
|7
|1.00
|Illinois
|7
|12
|5
|17
|6
|4
|10
|7
|1.00
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|9
|12
|5
|3
|8
|4
|.57
|Penn St.
|7
|4
|6
|10
|4
|2
|6
|4
|.57
|Michigan St.
|7
|5
|7
|12
|5
|4
|9
|3
|.43
|Maryland
|7
|5
|6
|11
|2
|7
|9
|2
|.29
|Iowa
|7
|4
|5
|9
|3
|5
|8
|1
|.14
|Michigan
|7
|7
|5
|12
|9
|5
|14
|-2
|-0.29
|Nebraska
|7
|4
|7
|11
|9
|5
|14
|-3
|-0.43
|Indiana
|7
|3
|3
|6
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|-0.43
|Purdue
|7
|2
|6
|8
|6
|8
|14
|-6
|-0.86
|Northwestern
|6
|6
|2
|8
|4
|10
|14
|-6
|-1.00
|Rutgers
|7
|1
|4
|5
|4
|11
|15
|-10
|-1.43
