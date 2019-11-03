https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-South-Individual-Leaders-14805740.php
Big South Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Bahar,Monmouth
|9
|352
|2,566
|285.1
|Francois,Hampton
|9
|318
|2,222
|246.9
|Williams,Campbell
|8
|278
|1,894
|236.8
|Chambers,Charleston So.
|9
|355
|2,085
|231.7
|Whitlow,Gardner-Webb
|7
|217
|1,422
|203.1
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|David,Kennesaw St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|84
|9.3
|Bonds,Hampton
|9
|0
|0
|0
|74
|8.2
|Usry,Charleston So.
|7
|15
|13
|18
|53
|7.6
|Gary,Campbell
|7
|26
|8
|9
|50
|7.1
|Robertson,Kennesaw St.
|9
|47
|6
|8
|64
|7.1
|Cagle,Gardner-Webb
|9
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.7
|Mosquera,Monmouth
|9
|34
|9
|11
|60
|6.7
|Bryant,Kennesaw St.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|6.0
|Guerriero,Monmouth
|9
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Guerriero,Monmouth
|9
|190
|1,099
|9
|122.1
|McKenzie,Hampton
|9
|165
|909
|8
|101.0
|Cagle,Gardner-Webb
|9
|164
|774
|8
|86.0
|Rechstein,Kennesaw St.
|9
|69
|613
|5
|68.1
|Jeter,Presbyterian
|9
|114
|606
|3
|67.3
|Foster,Kennesaw St.
|8
|34
|506
|4
|63.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Whitlow,Gardner-Webb
|7
|174
|109
|4
|1,431
|13
|151.8
|Williams,Campbell
|8
|177
|105
|5
|1,476
|15
|151.7
|Bahar,Monmouth
|9
|298
|194
|6
|2,374
|17
|146.8
|Francois,Hampton
|9
|271
|162
|8
|2,064
|20
|142.2
|Chambers,Charleston So.
|9
|275
|161
|9
|1,661
|9
|113.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Bonds,Hampton
|9
|51
|754
|5.7
|Moore IV,Monmouth
|9
|47
|662
|5.2
|Pearson,Presbyterian
|9
|46
|456
|5.1
|Brown,Charleston So.
|8
|36
|450
|4.5
|Greene Jr,Monmouth
|9
|40
|529
|4.4
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Bonds,Hampton
|9
|51
|754
|83.8
|Gathings,Gardner-Webb
|9
|38
|666
|74.0
|Moore IV,Monmouth
|9
|47
|662
|73.6
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Budd,Monmouth
|9
|5
|-4
|0
|.6
|Angulo,Hampton
|7
|3
|0
|0
|.4
|Smalls,Charleston So.
|7
|3
|38
|0
|.4
|Mines,Gardner-Webb
|8
|2
|32
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Prewitt,Campbell
|7
|11
|82
|7.5
|Morales I,Monmouth
|9
|15
|109
|7.3
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Foster,Kennesaw St.
|8
|14
|407
|29.1
|Moore IV,Monmouth
|9
|15
|389
|25.9
|Harper,Gardner-Webb
|9
|28
|669
|23.9
|Eason ,Hampton
|8
|10
|219
|21.9
|Bell,Hampton
|7
|9
|178
|19.8
|Pearson,Presbyterian
|9
|13
|232
|17.8
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Reighard,Charleston So.
|9
|51
|43.1
|Pawloski,Gardner-Webb
|8
|47
|42.8
|Dennis,Campbell
|8
|38
|42.6
|Oraha,Hampton
|9
|34
|41.1
|Winn,Presbyterian
|9
|40
|37.3
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Usry,Charleston So.
|7
|13
|18
|.000
|1.86
|Gary,Campbell
|7
|8
|9
|.000
|1.14
|Mosquera,Monmouth
|9
|9
|11
|.000
|1.00
|Lomax,Hampton
|9
|7
|8
|.000
|.78
|Robertson,Kennesaw St.
|9
|6
|8
|.000
|.67
|Maddrey,Presbyterian
|9
|5
|9
|.000
|.56
|Everett,Gardner-Webb
|8
|4
|4
|.000
|.50
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Foster,Kennesaw St.
|8
|506
|111
|112
|407
|0
|60
|1,136
|142.00
|Harper,Gardner-Webb
|9
|15
|499
|56
|669
|0
|73
|1,239
|137.67
|Guerriero,Monmouth
|9
|1,099
|124
|0
|0
|0
|207
|1,223
|135.89
|Moore IV,Monmouth
|9
|97
|662
|0
|389
|0
|68
|1,148
|127.56
|McKenzie,Hampton
|9
|909
|67
|0
|0
|0
|171
|976
|108.44
|Cagle,Gardner-Webb
|9
|774
|187
|6
|0
|0
|187
|967
|107.44
