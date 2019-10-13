G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Barriere,Eastern Wash. 7 335 2,452 350.3
Sneed,Montana 6 293 2,078 346.3
Cookus,Northern Ariz. 6 252 2,037 339.5
Thomson,Sacramento St. 6 274 1,981 330.2
Maier,UC Davis 7 317 2,180 311.4
Struck,Idaho St. 5 174 1,381 276.2
Alexander,Portland St. 7 257 1,895 270.7
Helbig,Southern Utah 7 321 1,788 255.4
Hamler,Cal Poly 6 195 1,225 204.2
Knipp,Northern Colo. 7 269 1,429 204.1
Petrino,Idaho 7 253 1,353 193.3

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Aguilar,Northern Ariz. 6 27 11 13 60 10.0
Knight,Montana 6 0 0 0 54 9.0
Logan,Northern Ariz. 6 0 0 0 48 8.0
Purdy,Montana 6 29 6 8 45 7.5
Ryan,Idaho St. 6 21 8 10 44 7.3
Tuttle,Weber St. 6 17 9 11 43 7.2
Williams,Portland St. 7 29 7 11 50 7.1
Harrison,Eastern Wash. 6 29 5 5 42 7.0
O'Rourke,UC Davis 7 25 8 10 48 6.9
Bailey,Montana St. 7 30 5 9 45 6.4
Conner,Idaho St. 6 0 0 0 36 6.0
Gilliam,UC Davis 7 0 0 0 42 6.0
Hamler,Cal Poly 6 0 0 0 36 6.0
Jonsen,Montana St. 6 0 0 0 36 6.0
Porter,Northern Ariz. 6 0 0 0 36 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Flanagan,Idaho St. 6 112 597 3 99.5
Gilliam,UC Davis 7 131 607 6 86.7
Tran-Samp,Cal Poly 6 111 514 3 85.7
Custer Jr,Eastern Wash. 7 131 571 6 81.6
Hall,Northern Colo. 7 165 540 6 77.1
Knight,Montana 6 94 447 8 74.5
Jones,Montana St. 7 70 476 5 68.0
Carter,Idaho 6 73 378 5 63.0
Hamler,Cal Poly 6 126 365 6 60.8

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Struck,Idaho St. 5 146 81 1 1,358 15 166.1
Thomson,Sacramento St. 6 226 148 4 1,735 19 154.2
Sneed,Montana 6 234 159 4 1,879 15 153.1
Cookus,Northern Ariz. 6 236 135 6 2,075 18 151.1
Barriere,Eastern Wash. 7 270 161 4 2,239 20 150.8
Alexander,Portland St. 7 189 113 3 1,554 14 150.1
Maier,UC Davis 7 302 199 9 2,243 18 142.0
Helbig,Southern Utah 7 260 164 8 1,703 9 123.4
Petrino,Idaho 7 194 122 7 1,233 8 122.7
Knipp,Northern Colo. 7 224 132 3 1,464 5 118.5
Jenks,Weber St. 5 79 43 1 458 4 117.3

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Cotton,Idaho 6 49 556 8.2
Lawson,Southern Utah 7 57 524 8.1
Akem,Montana 6 40 570 6.7
Dotson,Sacramento St. 6 39 437 6.5
Porter,Northern Ariz. 6 36 554 6.0
Toure,Montana 6 34 539 5.7
Crawford,UC Davis 6 33 428 5.5
Haywood,Idaho 7 38 356 5.4
Louie-McG,Montana 6 32 285 5.3
Fairman,Northern Colo. 6 31 271 5.2
Boston,Eastern Wash. 6 30 392 5.0
Dean,Idaho St. 6 30 500 5.0
Johnson,Northern Ariz. 6 30 471 5.0
Kassis,Montana St. 7 34 431 4.9
Vaughn,UC Davis 7 33 397 4.7
Williams,Sacramento St. 6 28 466 4.7
Conner,Idaho St. 6 27 513 4.5
Harrell,UC Davis 6 27 302 4.5
Jonsen,Montana St. 6 27 338 4.5
Koski,Cal Poly 6 26 563 4.3

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Akem,Montana 6 40 570 95.0
Koski,Cal Poly 6 26 563 93.8
Cotton,Idaho 6 49 556 92.7
Porter,Northern Ariz. 6 36 554 92.3
Toure,Montana 6 34 539 89.8
Conner,Idaho St. 6 27 513 85.5
Dean,Idaho St. 6 30 500 83.3
Johnson,Northern Ariz. 6 30 471 78.5
Williams,Sacramento St. 6 28 466 77.7
Lawson,Southern Utah 7 57 524 74.9
Dotson,Sacramento St. 6 39 437 72.8
Crawford,UC Davis 6 33 428 71.3
Chukwumez,Northern Ariz. 6 24 422 70.3
Dorton,Eastern Wash. 7 27 477 68.1
Boston,Eastern Wash. 6 30 392 65.3

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Adams,Portland St. 7 3 0 0 .4
Burke,Weber St. 6 2 7 0 .3
Garcia,Sacramento St. 6 2 26 1 .3
Truijillo,Idaho St. 6 2 45 1 .3
Bobo,Northern Colo. 7 2 9 0 .3
Criner,Eastern Wash. 7 2 0 0 .3
Hayes,Eastern Wash. 7 2 0 0 .3
King,UC Davis 7 2 12 0 .3
Thomas,UC Davis 7 2 0 0 .3
Walker,Northern Colo. 7 2 8 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Louie-McG,Montana 6 9 180 20.0
Shaheed,Weber St. 6 8 116 14.5
Haywood,Idaho 7 10 94 9.4
Alleyne,Montana St. 7 10 92 9.2
Cockett,Southern Utah 7 10 81 8.1
Ison,Northern Colo. 7 11 67 6.1
Dean,Idaho St. 6 12 64 5.3

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Flowers,Montana 6 16 455 28.4
Romano,Idaho 7 14 390 27.9
Moore,Cal Poly 5 7 151 21.6
Fairman,Northern Colo. 6 12 258 21.5
Spencer,UC Davis 7 9 188 20.9
Dorton,Eastern Wash. 7 15 301 20.1
Cockett,Southern Utah 7 25 500 20.0
Stinson,Northern Ariz. 6 8 96 12.0

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Whelan,UC Davis 7 31 47.4
Arnson,Northern Ariz. 6 29 45.3
Padmos,Montana St. 6 34 45.3
Souza,Cal Poly 6 27 44.0
Lloyd,Weber St. 6 38 43.7
Vernon,Portland St. 7 27 42.8
Wilson,Montana 6 24 42.6
Coffey,Idaho 7 37 41.2
Clark,Sacramento St. 6 24 39.8
Ryan,Idaho St. 6 34 38.3
Berz,Southern Utah 7 37 36.9

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Aguilar,Northern Ariz. 6 11 13 .000 1.83
Tuttle,Weber St. 6 9 11 .000 1.50
Ryan,Idaho St. 6 8 10 .000 1.33
O'Rourke,UC Davis 7 8 10 .000 1.14
Purdy,Montana 6 6 8 .000 1.00
Williams,Portland St. 7 7 11 .000 1.00
Coffey,Idaho 7 6 10 .000 .86
Harrison,Eastern Wash. 6 5 5 .000 .83
Bailey,Montana St. 7 5 9 .000 .71
Theaker,Cal Poly 6 4 8 .000 .67

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Koski,Cal Poly 6 1 563 0 151 0 34 715 119.17
Gilliam,UC Davis 7 607 219 0 0 0 161 826 118.00
Dorton,Eastern Wash. 7 0 477 0 301 0 42 778 111.14
Dotson,Sacramento St. 6 226 437 1 0 0 102 664 110.67
Jonsen,Montana St. 6 322 338 0 0 0 79 660 110.00
Cotton,Idaho 6 17 556 0 69 0 53 642 107.00
Flanagan,Idaho St. 6 597 32 0 0 0 117 629 104.83
Romano,Idaho 7 293 47 0 390 0 73 730 104.29
Custer Jr,Eastern Wash. 7 571 147 0 0 0 149 718 102.57
Hall,Northern Colo. 7 540 158 0 0 0 185 698 99.71
Cockett,Southern Utah 7 -5 118 81 500 0 47 694 99.14
Logan,Northern Ariz. 6 243 265 0 80 0 91 588 98.00