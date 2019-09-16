Baltimore-Detroit Runs

Tigers first. Victor Reyes triples to deep left center field. Jordy Mercer homers to center field. Victor Reyes scores. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to third base, Hanser Alberto to Trey Mancini. Jeimer Candelario lines out to left field to Stevie Wilkerson. Brandon Dixon pops out to Pedro Severino.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 2, Orioles 0.

Tigers fifth. Dawel Lugo singles to left field. Travis Demeritte singles to shallow infield. Dawel Lugo to second. Jake Rogers pops out to Pedro Severino. Willi Castro strikes out swinging. Victor Reyes doubles to left center field, tagged out at third, Stevie Wilkerson to Richie Martin to Trey Mancini to Hanser Alberto to Anthony Santander to Jonathan Villar. Travis Demeritte scores. Dawel Lugo scores.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Orioles 0.

Orioles sixth. Richie Martin strikes out on a foul tip. Hanser Alberto flies out to right field to Travis Demeritte. Trey Mancini homers to center field. Anthony Santander singles to left field. Renato Nunez pops out to Jeimer Candelario.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Orioles 1.

Tigers sixth. Jordy Mercer walks. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shallow infield, Trey Mancini to John Means. Jordy Mercer to second. Jeimer Candelario walks. Brandon Dixon singles to left field. Jeimer Candelario to second. Jordy Mercer to third. Dawel Lugo out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Austin Hays. Jordy Mercer scores. Travis Demeritte reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Brandon Dixon out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 5, Orioles 1.

Orioles seventh. Jonathan Villar triples to deep right center field. Austin Hays singles to center field. Jonathan Villar scores. Pedro Severino strikes out swinging. Stevie Wilkerson flies out to left field to Brandon Dixon. Rio Ruiz pinch-hitting for Richie Martin. Rio Ruiz strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 5, Orioles 2.