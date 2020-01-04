AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 32 35.0 297-672 .442 111-302 206-244 .844 911 28.5
Collins 10 30.9 73-139 .525 16-41 19-24 .792 181 18.1
Parker 32 26.2 198-393 .504 31-115 53-72 .736 480 15.0
Hunter 34 31.7 156-386 .404 57-165 59-77 .766 428 12.6
Huerter 24 26.2 85-217 .392 43-124 30-36 .833 243 10.1
Len 33 18.1 116-209 .555 14-47 36-58 .621 282 8.5
Reddish 32 25.8 88-277 .318 32-123 49-63 .778 257 8.0
Jones 31 17.4 84-122 .689 2-6 37-53 .698 207 6.7
Bembry 34 22.1 87-189 .460 12-49 21-41 .512 207 6.1
Crabbe 22 19.3 46-122 .377 26-82 9-12 .750 127 5.8
Goodwin 6 11.2 12-29 .414 5-12 5-5 1.000 34 5.7
Carter 28 15.7 53-153 .346 29-101 12-17 .706 147 5.3
Fernando 34 11.7 50-103 .485 4-24 19-32 .594 123 3.6
Turner 18 12.8 24-63 .381 0-5 12-14 .857 60 3.3
Wallace 14 11.4 14-44 .318 1-15 11-17 .647 40 2.9
Parsons 5 10.8 5-18 .278 4-14 0-0 .000 14 2.8
Brown 4 4.0 1-3 .333 1-1 4-4 1.000 7 1.8
TEAM 35 242.1 1389-3139 .442 388-1226 582-769 .757 3748 107.1
OPPONENTS 35 242.1 1502-3150 .477 408-1135 695-899 .773 4107 117.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 16 122 138 4.3 267 8.3 50 0 38 152 2
Collins 20 77 97 9.7 16 1.6 31 0 10 19 18
Parker 54 137 191 6.0 58 1.8 93 0 42 60 15
Hunter 16 114 130 3.8 60 1.8 90 0 22 57 9
Huerter 12 72 84 3.5 83 3.5 50 0 23 43 12
Len 54 127 181 5.5 39 1.2 74 0 16 32 25
Reddish 21 101 122 3.8 51 1.6 61 1 32 57 14
Jones 48 67 115 3.7 21 .7 95 0 13 18 27
Bembry 31 102 133 3.9 70 2.1 63 1 41 46 15
Crabbe 8 43 51 2.3 23 1.0 25 0 13 10 3
Goodwin 1 10 11 1.8 12 2.0 7 0 5 5 2
Carter 6 49 55 2.0 29 1.0 45 0 8 17 10
Fernando 36 68 104 3.1 32 .9 59 0 9 29 11
Turner 7 29 36 2.0 36 2.0 18 0 8 25 8
Wallace 3 19 22 1.6 13 .9 19 0 7 10 1
Parsons 1 6 7 1.4 3 .6 3 0 4 3 1
Brown 2 1 3 .8 0 .0 0 0 0 0 1
TEAM 336 1144 1480 42.3 813 23.2 783 2 291 600 174
OPPONENTS 396 1254 1650 47.1 859 24.5 713 0 319 570 236