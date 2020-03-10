https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Argentine-Results-15118401.php
Argentine Results
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Aldosivi 1, San Lorenzo 3
Lanus 1, Estudiantes 1
Rosario Central 3, Arsenal 1
Velez Sarsfield 2, Argentinos Juniors 0
Patronato Parana 3, Talleres 2
Huracan 1, Independiente 0
Velez Sarsfield 0, Godoy Cruz 1
Arsenal 4, Aldosivi 0
Argentinos Juniors 2, Rosario Central 1
Banfield 0, Huracan 3
Defensa y Justicia 2, Patronato Parana 0
Boca Juniors 1, Gimnasia 0
Atletico Tucuman 1, River Plate 1
San Lorenzo 4, Lanus 3
Independiente 3, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
Newell's 0, Godoy Cruz 2
Talleres 2, Colon 0
Santa Fe 0, Velez Sarsfield 3
Estudiantes (Argentina) vs. Racing Club (Argentina)
