Anaheim Ducks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, FEB. 25, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|15
|Ryan Getzlaf
|60
|12
|26
|38
|-17
|41
|2
|0
|5
|128
|.094
|F
|14
|Adam Henrique
|62
|23
|14
|37
|-2
|16
|5
|0
|0
|153
|.150
|F
|67
|Rickard Rakell
|56
|13
|22
|35
|-7
|10
|2
|0
|1
|159
|.082
|F
|33
|Jakob Silfverberg
|57
|18
|16
|34
|-2
|14
|3
|2
|1
|130
|.138
|D
|4
|Cam Fowler
|59
|9
|20
|29
|0
|20
|2
|0
|2
|117
|.077
|F
|28
|Ondrej Kase
|49
|7
|16
|23
|-7
|10
|0
|1
|0
|135
|.052
|D
|47
|Hampus Lindholm
|54
|2
|20
|22
|-10
|34
|1
|0
|1
|109
|.018
|F
|0
|Derek Grant
|49
|14
|6
|20
|-1
|28
|2
|3
|4
|81
|.173
|F
|34
|Sam Steel
|57
|5
|15
|20
|-12
|20
|1
|0
|1
|75
|.067
|F
|0
|Nick Ritchie
|41
|8
|11
|19
|3
|78
|2
|0
|2
|70
|.114
|F
|61
|Troy Terry
|47
|4
|11
|15
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|73
|.055
|F
|24
|Carter Rowney
|62
|6
|8
|14
|1
|12
|0
|2
|1
|56
|.107
|D
|44
|Michael Del Zotto
|40
|2
|10
|12
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.043
|F
|53
|Maxime Comtois
|29
|5
|6
|11
|-4
|24
|2
|0
|0
|32
|.156
|F
|49
|Max Jones
|51
|8
|3
|11
|-3
|28
|0
|1
|0
|92
|.087
|F
|29
|Devin Shore
|39
|4
|6
|10
|-8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.085
|D
|6
|Erik Gudbranson
|44
|4
|5
|9
|0
|91
|0
|0
|0
|76
|.053
|F
|20
|Nicolas Deslauriers
|50
|3
|5
|8
|-5
|82
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.057
|D
|32
|Jacob Larsson
|51
|2
|6
|8
|-11
|10
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.040
|D
|2
|Brendan Guhle
|25
|2
|4
|6
|-5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.061
|D
|42
|Josh Manson
|43
|1
|5
|6
|-7
|35
|0
|0
|0
|56
|.018
|D
|5
|Korbinian Holzer
|46
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|35
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.029
|F
|48
|Isac Lundestrom
|15
|0
|4
|4
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|76
|Josh Mahura
|11
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|F
|39
|Sam Carrick
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|11
|Daniel Sprong
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|58
|Chase De Leo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|64
|Kiefer Sherwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|62
|156
|248
|404
|-114
|644
|23
|10
|19
|1865
|.084
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|62
|196
|305
|501
|94
|530
|40
|5
|37
|1971
|.099
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|36
|John Gibson
|46
|2709
|3.01
|17
|24
|5
|1
|136
|1406
|0.903
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Ryan Miller
|18
|1020
|3.06
|7
|6
|3
|0
|52
|557
|0.907
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|62
|3769
|3.03
|24
|30
|8
|1
|188
|1963
|.901
|156
|248
|644
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|62
|3769
|2.44
|38
|17
|7
|4
|151
|1860
|.916
|196
|305
|530
