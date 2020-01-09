https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Anaheim-Ducks-Stax-14961921.php
Anaheim Ducks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 9, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|15
|Ryan Getzlaf
|41
|11
|19
|30
|-4
|31
|2
|0
|5
|98
|.112
|F
|33
|Jakob Silfverberg
|42
|15
|13
|28
|-2
|10
|3
|2
|1
|92
|.163
|F
|67
|Rickard Rakell
|37
|10
|15
|25
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|107
|.093
|F
|14
|Adam Henrique
|43
|14
|10
|24
|2
|16
|2
|0
|0
|104
|.135
|D
|4
|Cam Fowler
|43
|9
|14
|23
|4
|12
|2
|0
|2
|91
|.099
|D
|47
|Hampus Lindholm
|35
|1
|16
|17
|-10
|30
|1
|0
|0
|60
|.017
|F
|25
|Ondrej Kase
|37
|5
|11
|16
|-5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|100
|.050
|F
|34
|Sam Steel
|38
|3
|11
|14
|-10
|12
|1
|0
|0
|48
|.063
|F
|38
|Derek Grant
|34
|9
|3
|12
|-2
|24
|1
|2
|2
|50
|.180
|F
|37
|Nick Ritchie
|27
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|54
|1
|0
|1
|49
|.061
|F
|53
|Maxime Comtois
|26
|4
|5
|9
|-5
|24
|2
|0
|0
|29
|.138
|F
|24
|Carter Rowney
|43
|5
|4
|9
|-3
|12
|0
|1
|1
|46
|.109
|D
|44
|Michael Del Zotto
|29
|1
|7
|8
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.030
|F
|61
|Troy Terry
|33
|3
|5
|8
|-7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.071
|D
|6
|Erik Gudbranson
|32
|3
|4
|7
|2
|82
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.057
|F
|49
|Max Jones
|32
|4
|2
|6
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|58
|.069
|F
|29
|Devin Shore
|27
|2
|4
|6
|-1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|33
|.061
|F
|20
|Nicolas Deslauriers
|31
|1
|4
|5
|-4
|61
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.032
|D
|2
|Brendan Guhle
|18
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|D
|32
|Jacob Larsson
|33
|1
|3
|4
|-7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.030
|D
|76
|Josh Mahura
|11
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|D
|5
|Korbinian Holzer
|34
|1
|2
|3
|-2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.032
|F
|48
|Isac Lundestrom
|12
|0
|3
|3
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|42
|Josh Manson
|24
|0
|3
|3
|-5
|23
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.000
|F
|39
|Sam Carrick
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|11
|Daniel Sprong
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|86
|Simon Benoit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|64
|Kiefer Sherwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|23
|Chris Wideman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|43
|109
|174
|283
|-73
|506
|18
|6
|13
|1285
|.085
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|43
|135
|211
|346
|58
|416
|29
|3
|25
|1360
|.099
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|36
|John Gibson
|32
|1911
|2.95
|13
|16
|3
|1
|94
|997
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Ryan Miller
|12
|675
|3.2
|4
|5
|2
|0
|36
|358
|0.899
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|43
|2614
|3.02
|17
|21
|5
|1
|130
|1355
|.901
|109
|174
|506
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|43
|2614
|2.42
|26
|12
|5
|1
|104
|1280
|.915
|135
|211
|416
