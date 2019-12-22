THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 22, 2019

Anaheim Ducks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 35 10 15 25 1 29 2 0 5 84 .119
F 67 Rickard Rakell 36 10 15 25 2 6 2 0 0 103 .097
F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 36 13 12 25 -1 10 3 2 1 74 .176
F 14 Adam Henrique 36 11 8 19 8 12 0 0 0 86 .128
D 4 Cam Fowler 36 7 11 18 6 10 1 0 2 75 .093
D 47 Hampus Lindholm 28 1 16 17 -4 30 1 0 0 50 .020
F 25 Ondrej Kase 30 3 10 13 -1 4 0 0 0 73 .041
F 38 Derek Grant 34 9 3 12 -2 24 1 2 2 50 .180
F 37 Nick Ritchie 27 3 7 10 -3 54 1 0 1 49 .061
F 34 Sam Steel 31 2 8 10 -9 10 1 0 0 38 .053
F 24 Carter Rowney 36 5 3 8 0 12 0 1 1 39 .128
F 61 Troy Terry 33 3 5 8 -7 6 0 0 0 42 .071
F 53 Maxime Comtois 20 3 4 7 -4 15 2 0 0 24 .125
D 44 Michael Del Zotto 25 1 5 6 5 6 0 0 0 28 .036
F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 24 1 4 5 -1 51 0 0 0 20 .050
D 6 Erik Gudbranson 25 2 3 5 4 68 0 0 0 40 .050
F 49 Max Jones 25 3 2 5 0 10 0 0 0 48 .063
D 2 Brendan Guhle 18 1 3 4 -3 8 0 0 0 22 .045
D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 3 4 -3 2 0 0 0 11 .091
F 29 Devin Shore 20 1 3 4 -1 4 0 0 0 26 .038
D 32 Jacob Larsson 26 1 2 3 -5 8 0 0 0 27 .037
D 42 Josh Manson 17 0 3 3 0 17 0 0 0 24 .000
F 39 Sam Carrick 4 1 1 2 2 0 0 1 0 12 .083
D 5 Korbinian Holzer 30 0 2 2 -2 27 0 0 0 27 .000
F 48 Isac Lundestrom 5 0 1 1 -2 0 0 0 0 4 .000
D 86 Simon Benoit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 36 92 150 242 -20 433 14 6 12 1076 .086
OPPONENT TOTALS 36 108 171 279 5 337 27 2 20 1125 .096

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
36 John Gibson 27 1605 2.88 11 14 2 1 77 831 0.907 0 0 0
30 Ryan Miller 10 556 3.02 4 3 2 0 28 291 0.904 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 36 2184 2.92 15 17 4 1 105 1122 .904 92 150 433
OPPONENT TOTALS 36 2184 2.42 21 11 4 1 87 1071 .914 108 171 337