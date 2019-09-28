https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-14475495.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 27
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|96
|64
|3.62
|160
|12
|0
|46
|1458.1
|1255
|644
|586
|Houston
|105
|55
|3.66
|160
|14
|2
|45
|1444.1
|1192
|632
|587
|Cleveland
|93
|67
|3.69
|160
|16
|6
|42
|1421.2
|1283
|639
|583
|Oakland
|96
|64
|4.00
|160
|11
|1
|44
|1448.0
|1329
|677
|643
|Minnesota
|100
|60
|4.18
|160
|10
|1
|49
|1446.0
|1440
|746
|672
|N.Y. Yankees
|103
|57
|4.28
|160
|9
|1
|50
|1427.0
|1355
|724
|678
|Boston
|83
|77
|4.68
|160
|8
|1
|33
|1453.0
|1405
|815
|756
|Toronto
|65
|95
|4.83
|160
|7
|1
|32
|1422.1
|1438
|824
|763
|Chicago White Sox
|70
|88
|4.95
|158
|7
|6
|32
|1385.2
|1418
|824
|762
|Seattle
|67
|93
|5.04
|160
|4
|3
|33
|1421.1
|1475
|891
|796
|Texas
|76
|84
|5.09
|160
|9
|4
|33
|1420.0
|1505
|873
|803
|L.A. Angels
|72
|88
|5.09
|160
|2
|0
|32
|1424.2
|1398
|854
|806
|Kansas City
|58
|102
|5.22
|160
|7
|1
|37
|1407.0
|1510
|861
|816
|Detroit
|46
|112
|5.26
|158
|3
|0
|30
|1408.0
|1533
|900
|823
|Baltimore
|53
|107
|5.61
|160
|5
|0
|27
|1426.0
|1523
|972
|889
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|178
|57
|445
|26
|1603
|58
|Houston
|226
|39
|443
|0
|1643
|40
|Cleveland
|205
|61
|443
|18
|1492
|42
|Oakland
|200
|65
|471
|19
|1286
|72
|Minnesota
|195
|61
|446
|10
|1443
|71
|N.Y. Yankees
|247
|42
|492
|11
|1519
|55
|Boston
|211
|76
|599
|22
|1610
|81
|Toronto
|226
|69
|597
|25
|1310
|70
|Chicago White Sox
|234
|50
|576
|30
|1284
|69
|Seattle
|259
|51
|497
|25
|1223
|71
|Texas
|240
|69
|580
|11
|1359
|68
|L.A. Angels
|262
|80
|567
|11
|1388
|98
|Kansas City
|217
|80
|581
|25
|1216
|59
|Detroit
|246
|65
|529
|24
|1340
|63
|Baltimore
|303
|79
|553
|11
|1234
|74
