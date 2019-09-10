THROUGH SEPTEMBER 9

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Tampa Bay 86 59 3.60 145 11 0 42 1316.1 1139 578 527
Houston 95 50 3.66 145 11 2 39 1306.2 1072 574 532
Cleveland 84 61 3.69 145 13 5 39 1288.2 1163 581 529
Oakland 84 60 4.07 144 9 1 36 1303.1 1209 621 589
Minnesota 88 55 4.17 143 8 0 44 1294.0 1284 665 599
N.Y. Yankees 95 50 4.36 145 8 1 49 1290.2 1222 663 625
Boston 76 68 4.65 144 8 1 28 1304.1 1260 728 674
Toronto 55 89 4.75 144 6 1 27 1271.1 1279 726 671
Texas 72 73 4.85 145 9 4 30 1287.0 1339 756 694
Chicago White Sox 63 80 4.95 143 6 6 28 1250.1 1275 748 688
L.A. Angels 67 78 5.05 145 2 0 29 1290.2 1265 770 724
Kansas City 53 91 5.12 144 7 1 34 1268.1 1357 764 722
Seattle 58 86 5.15 144 3 3 28 1272.1 1348 823 728
Detroit 42 100 5.20 142 3 0 28 1262.1 1350 800 730
Baltimore 46 97 5.76 143 5 0 26 1263.0 1367 884 808

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Tampa Bay 162 50 405 25 1438 51
Houston 212 37 407 0 1478 36
Cleveland 183 60 405 16 1359 38
Oakland 179 60 430 15 1135 64
Minnesota 176 53 401 9 1273 65
N.Y. Yankees 228 36 454 9 1343 50
Boston 190 69 526 20 1431 73
Toronto 198 60 542 25 1167 64
Texas 205 66 509 9 1220 61
Chicago White Sox 210 49 518 28 1155 63
L.A. Angels 230 71 510 10 1272 93
Kansas City 191 76 507 21 1096 53
Seattle 240 45 445 25 1102 63
Detroit 221 61 477 19 1192 57
Baltimore 276 67 495 9 1091 70