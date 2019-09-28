THROUGH SEPTEMBER 27

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Houston .274 .494 .352 160 5540 906 1519 2739 317 27 283 877
Minnesota .270 .494 .339 160 5665 931 1532 2799 312 23 303 898
Boston .269 .466 .339 160 5701 892 1533 2658 344 26 243 850
N.Y. Yankees .269 .492 .340 160 5523 938 1483 2719 289 16 305 899
Chicago White Sox .261 .414 .314 158 5435 693 1421 2251 256 20 178 663
Tampa Bay .254 .433 .326 160 5563 765 1415 2406 288 29 215 726
Cleveland .250 .432 .323 160 5358 760 1339 2312 283 18 218 723
Oakland .250 .451 .328 160 5500 843 1375 2479 290 23 256 798
Kansas City .247 .400 .309 160 5430 683 1340 2173 278 39 159 647
L.A. Angels .247 .422 .325 160 5475 761 1355 2309 264 21 216 726
Texas .247 .431 .318 160 5477 795 1355 2361 292 24 222 752
Baltimore .246 .414 .310 160 5525 716 1361 2286 248 25 209 685
Detroit .241 .388 .294 158 5453 574 1313 2118 288 41 145 548
Seattle .238 .426 .316 160 5436 755 1292 2314 252 28 238 727
Toronto .236 .427 .304 160 5429 714 1280 2316 264 20 244 685

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Houston 10 57 64 636 17 1150 65 27 146 2452 1 71 96 0
Minnesota 10 40 80 524 21 1320 28 21 101 2294 0 111 128 2
Boston 20 44 48 582 36 1368 67 30 124 2425 1 87 115 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 32 48 566 18 1417 55 22 111 2215 1 98 133 0
Chicago White Sox 35 32 62 371 13 1521 62 28 111 2258 2 116 167 1
Tampa Bay 8 34 73 535 20 1471 92 37 113 2396 0 87 127 0
Cleveland 40 46 50 554 30 1312 103 35 108 2199 5 83 110 0
Oakland 7 36 87 570 17 1322 47 21 138 2292 1 80 123 0
Kansas City 24 41 59 450 17 1385 116 39 112 2209 1 73 152 0
L.A. Angels 4 42 65 581 29 1248 65 20 142 2353 0 92 118 0
Texas 17 43 65 519 17 1563 123 37 96 2216 1 105 140 0
Baltimore 21 37 71 456 8 1412 82 29 111 2240 0 106 152 0
Detroit 9 42 47 385 14 1567 56 19 105 2252 0 108 124 0
Seattle 14 37 57 582 7 1568 114 47 83 2244 2 132 144 0
Toronto 14 28 42 501 9 1496 48 19 105 2134 0 95 138 0