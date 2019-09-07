https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-14421608.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 6
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Houston
|.274
|.487
|.351
|142
|4908
|791
|1343
|2389
|284
|24
|238
|766
|Boston
|.273
|.479
|.345
|141
|5015
|807
|1371
|2400
|315
|24
|222
|770
|Minnesota
|.271
|.497
|.339
|141
|5010
|826
|1360
|2489
|277
|18
|272
|796
|N.Y. Yankees
|.269
|.488
|.340
|142
|4869
|817
|1309
|2375
|246
|14
|264
|780
|Chicago White Sox
|.255
|.401
|.310
|141
|4803
|597
|1226
|1928
|223
|16
|149
|569
|Tampa Bay
|.254
|.430
|.325
|143
|4962
|670
|1258
|2136
|259
|26
|189
|635
|Cleveland
|.251
|.435
|.324
|142
|4756
|671
|1192
|2068
|251
|17
|197
|637
|L.A. Angels
|.251
|.432
|.328
|142
|4872
|706
|1222
|2106
|242
|18
|202
|675
|Oakland
|.248
|.446
|.326
|141
|4831
|731
|1198
|2155
|252
|21
|221
|689
|Baltimore
|.247
|.413
|.308
|141
|4832
|617
|1194
|1995
|219
|21
|180
|588
|Kansas City
|.245
|.399
|.309
|142
|4814
|606
|1181
|1920
|240
|35
|143
|573
|Texas
|.245
|.429
|.317
|143
|4885
|700
|1199
|2095
|265
|23
|195
|663
|Seattle
|.241
|.435
|.319
|142
|4833
|687
|1163
|2101
|229
|26
|219
|662
|Detroit
|.240
|.390
|.294
|140
|4832
|514
|1158
|1884
|262
|34
|132
|488
|Toronto
|.234
|.423
|.302
|142
|4797
|621
|1124
|2028
|231
|17
|213
|595
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Houston
|10
|55
|57
|554
|15
|1025
|56
|26
|128
|2163
|1
|64
|83
|0
|Boston
|18
|39
|43
|522
|34
|1181
|58
|26
|115
|2168
|1
|78
|104
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|36
|76
|455
|16
|1175
|26
|20
|92
|2043
|0
|97
|114
|2
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|30
|42
|498
|16
|1240
|47
|18
|101
|1956
|1
|88
|119
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|33
|25
|59
|331
|10
|1342
|59
|23
|103
|1995
|2
|109
|148
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|26
|67
|474
|19
|1299
|86
|28
|103
|2161
|0
|77
|119
|0
|Cleveland
|35
|42
|42
|495
|26
|1153
|93
|32
|95
|1971
|4
|78
|99
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|40
|59
|524
|27
|1083
|55
|19
|127
|2083
|0
|88
|103
|0
|Oakland
|6
|33
|79
|497
|14
|1144
|42
|21
|125
|1985
|1
|71
|101
|0
|Baltimore
|19
|33
|58
|384
|8
|1246
|72
|27
|99
|1951
|0
|96
|131
|0
|Kansas City
|21
|33
|52
|405
|14
|1192
|106
|37
|102
|1952
|1
|66
|142
|0
|Texas
|17
|38
|55
|471
|17
|1409
|106
|35
|79
|1990
|1
|91
|130
|0
|Seattle
|12
|35
|54
|520
|6
|1383
|105
|40
|68
|2012
|2
|122
|128
|0
|Detroit
|7
|37
|43
|342
|12
|1398
|51
|18
|92
|2007
|0
|94
|112
|0
|Toronto
|12
|21
|30
|441
|7
|1301
|40
|18
|95
|1891
|0
|83
|124
|0
