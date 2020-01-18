FG FT Reb
LOYOLA (MD.) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Andrews 39 5-9 3-6 2-10 0 1 15
Kostecka 39 6-11 8-8 2-5 5 2 22
Hart 37 4-8 0-2 0-3 6 2 9
Jones 36 5-9 1-2 0-2 4 0 14
Scott 23 3-9 6-7 4-10 0 3 12
Dike 17 4-4 0-4 1-1 1 2 8
Davis 9 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-52 18-29 10-32 16 10 80

Percentages: FG .519, FT .621.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Jones 3-6, Kostecka 2-4, Andrews 2-6, Hart 1-4, Davis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hart, Scott).

Turnovers: 13 (Dike 3, Scott 3, Andrews 2, Hart 2, Jones 2, Kostecka).

Steals: 6 (Jones 2, Kostecka 2, Dike, Hart).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ARMY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Funk 37 7-17 1-2 0-2 11 5 18
Grayson 29 4-9 1-2 0-3 2 4 11
Wilson 29 9-13 0-0 2-7 0 4 18
Blackwell 24 5-7 2-3 0-2 1 0 16
King 19 2-3 1-2 1-2 3 5 5
Mann 18 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 2
Caldwell 17 1-3 0-0 0-1 2 0 3
Madden 16 3-3 0-0 2-4 3 2 6
Kinker 11 1-5 0-0 2-4 0 3 2
Totals 200 33-62 5-9 7-26 23 23 81

Percentages: FG .532, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Blackwell 4-6, Funk 3-9, Grayson 2-6, Caldwell 1-1, King 0-1, Mann 0-1, Kinker 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Mann 2, Madden).

Turnovers: 10 (Grayson 3, Wilson 3, Funk 2, Blackwell, Caldwell).

Steals: 4 (Blackwell 2, Caldwell, Madden).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola (Md.) 36 44 80
Army 30 51 81

A_1,595 (5,043).