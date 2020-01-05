https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/ARKANSAS-69-TEXAS-A-M-59-14950269.php
ARKANSAS 69, TEXAS A&M 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Flagg
|31
|4-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|9
|Nebo
|31
|3-4
|4-7
|3-13
|1
|1
|10
|Gordon
|29
|7-12
|0-1
|0-2
|3
|0
|15
|Miller
|27
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|2
|6
|Mitchell
|25
|3-10
|6-6
|1-5
|2
|4
|13
|Jackson
|24
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Chandler
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|French
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Gultekin
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|0
|Aku
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-45
|13-20
|8-33
|8
|15
|59
Percentages: FG .467, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Flagg 1-2, Gordon 1-2, Jackson 1-2, Mitchell 1-6, Chandler 0-1, French 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Chandler).
Turnovers: 16 (Flagg 3, Jackson 3, Nebo 3, Gordon 2, Miller 2, Mitchell 2, Gultekin).
Steals: 6 (Gordon 2, Jackson 2, Chandler, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Joe
|39
|6-14
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|17
|Jones
|37
|5-17
|3-5
|3-6
|3
|2
|17
|Whitt
|37
|6-11
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|12
|Harris
|31
|1-4
|4-4
|0-4
|5
|2
|6
|Sills
|30
|4-9
|4-6
|1-4
|1
|3
|13
|Bailey
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Chaney
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Cylla
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-58
|11-15
|7-25
|12
|17
|69
Percentages: FG .414, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Joe 5-12, Jones 4-11, Sills 1-4, Harris 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bailey, Whitt).
Turnovers: 9 (Chaney 3, Whitt 3, Bailey, Joe, Jones).
Steals: 9 (Jones 3, Harris 2, Joe 2, Sills 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas A&M
|33
|26
|—
|59
|Arkansas
|42
|27
|—
|69

