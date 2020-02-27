https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/AMERICAN-U-79-LAFAYETTE-59-15087755.php
AMERICAN U. 79, LAFAYETTE 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAFAYETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hastings
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|3
|O'Boyle
|25
|3-9
|3-5
|0-1
|1
|4
|11
|Quinn
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|2
|Perry
|35
|2-8
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|4
|5
|Stephens
|35
|2-10
|4-4
|1-5
|4
|0
|8
|Jarrett
|27
|7-10
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|2
|17
|Cherry
|24
|4-6
|3-6
|6-10
|1
|2
|13
|Stout
|20
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Good
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughan
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Reichwein
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-49
|11-18
|10-29
|12
|14
|59
Percentages: FG .408, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Cherry 2-2, Jarrett 2-3, O'Boyle 2-6, Hastings 1-1, Perry 1-6, Vaughan 0-1, Stephens 0-3, Stout 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Good 2, Perry 2, Cherry, Jarrett).
Turnovers: 16 (Jarrett 5, Cherry 3, Quinn 2, Stephens 2, O'Boyle, Perry, Reichwein, Stout).
Steals: 1 (Perry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AMERICAN U.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Nelson
|36
|7-13
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|2
|16
|Gasperini
|13
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|6
|Beckton
|30
|3-6
|3-5
|1-1
|1
|3
|10
|Harris
|33
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|11
|S.Nelson
|37
|14-18
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|30
|Bragg
|17
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|2
|Yiljep
|16
|1-1
|2-3
|1-5
|2
|4
|4
|Alexander
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Lubarsky
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Little
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sutton
|1
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-57
|7-10
|4-24
|14
|15
|79
Percentages: FG .579, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Harris 3-6, C.Nelson 2-7, Beckton 1-1, S.Nelson 0-2, Sutton 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (C.Nelson).
Turnovers: 7 (Yiljep 3, Alexander, C.Nelson, Gasperini, Lubarsky).
Steals: 7 (S.Nelson 3, C.Nelson 2, Bragg, Yiljep).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lafayette
|25
|34
|—
|59
|American U.
|38
|41
|—
|79
A_1,017 (4,500).
