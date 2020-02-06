Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
AMERICAN U. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gasperini 24 5-7 0-0 2-6 1 4 10
Beckton 35 5-7 2-2 1-3 1 2 15
Boonyasith 12 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Harris 33 6-9 2-2 0-5 2 2 19
S.Nelson 38 6-12 0-0 0-5 8 0 13
C.Nelson 30 0-6 0-0 0-1 3 2 0
Yiljep 13 1-1 2-2 1-2 0 1 4
Lubarsky 11 0-4 1-2 0-1 0 0 1
Alexander 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Bragg 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-48 7-8 4-23 15 11 62

Percentages: FG .479, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Harris 5-8, Beckton 3-3, S.Nelson 1-3, Boonyasith 0-2, Lubarsky 0-2, C.Nelson 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Beckton 3).

Turnovers: 10 (Harris 3, S.Nelson 3, Beckton, Bragg, Gasperini, Yiljep).

Steals: 8 (Beckton 3, S.Nelson 2, Gasperini, Harris, Lubarsky).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NAVY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
L.Loehr 17 2-4 0-0 1-2 0 0 4
Wieck 33 6-8 0-1 3-6 3 0 12
Carter 36 4-12 0-0 0-3 2 0 10
Davis 35 4-11 4-5 0-2 0 2 13
Summers 36 2-4 4-4 1-6 4 2 8
T.Nelson 15 1-3 0-0 1-3 1 2 3
A.Loehr 8 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
Njoku 7 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Yoder 7 1-3 0-0 0-2 2 0 2
Kasanganay 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 21-49 8-10 8-28 12 12 54

Percentages: FG .429, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Carter 2-8, T.Nelson 1-1, Davis 1-4, Summers 0-1, L.Loehr 0-2, Yoder 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Carter 3, Wieck 3, Davis 2, L.Loehr 2, Yoder 2, A.Loehr, Njoku, Summers).

Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Summers 2, Wieck 2, L.Loehr).

Technical Fouls: None.

American U. 31 31 62
Navy 29 25 54

A_623 (5,710).