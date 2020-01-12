FG FT Reb
ARK.-PINE BLUFF Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Morris 31 3-8 2-6 0-2 0 3 8
Banyard 27 7-8 0-0 2-4 1 4 14
Bell 27 4-9 2-7 2-9 0 2 10
Carter 27 0-3 1-2 0-5 2 4 1
Wilson 18 2-5 0-0 0-4 0 0 5
Stredic 17 1-1 1-2 1-4 0 0 3
McNair 15 1-5 0-0 0-1 2 1 2
Jackson 14 1-4 1-2 0-1 2 3 4
McDyess 9 0-1 0-1 0-1 1 2 0
Stokes 7 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Wallace 7 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Haralson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-48 7-20 6-33 8 20 49

Percentages: FG .417, FT .350.

3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Wilson 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Banyard 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Bell 0-2, Morris 0-2, Carter 0-3, McNair 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Banyard 2, Morris 2, Bell).

Turnovers: 13 (Banyard 4, Bell 2, McNair 2, Stredic 2, Jackson, Morris, Wilson).

Steals: 8 (Morris 3, McNair 2, Banyard, Stokes, Wallace).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ALABAMA A&M Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Alford 30 10-15 8-10 2-4 2 2 32
Tucker 29 2-6 3-6 2-5 4 2 8
Hicks 26 1-9 0-0 1-1 1 0 2
Parham 24 1-9 1-2 3-6 2 3 3
Williams 20 3-7 0-0 2-4 0 3 6
Miller 19 1-3 0-0 1-5 1 2 2
Wiley 19 0-2 0-0 2-3 0 1 0
Powell 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Brown 8 2-3 1-2 1-1 0 1 5
Scissum 6 0-2 0-0 0-4 0 1 0
Houston 5 0-2 1-2 0-1 0 1 1
Johnson 5 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 20-60 14-22 15-35 10 17 59

Percentages: FG .333, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Alford 4-6, Tucker 1-1, Miller 0-1, Wiley 0-1, Parham 0-2, Hicks 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Scissum).

Turnovers: 10 (Alford 4, Tucker 2, Williams 2, Brown, Scissum).

Steals: 10 (Miller 4, Tucker 3, Alford 2, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ark.-Pine Bluff 26 23 49
Alabama A&M 35 24 59

A_1,201 (6,000).