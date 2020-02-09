Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
ALABAMA A&M Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wiley 24 1-4 0-0 2-3 0 2 3
Williams 21 4-6 1-2 1-5 0 4 9
Alford 35 4-12 6-10 0-10 1 4 15
Hicks 23 1-4 2-2 1-1 1 0 5
Tucker 30 2-3 6-6 0-2 3 3 10
Parham 19 0-1 0-0 1-3 2 2 0
Miller 17 1-3 1-2 0-2 0 3 4
Johnson 16 1-4 4-6 0-0 0 2 6
Houston 10 3-3 0-1 0-0 0 1 6
Brown 5 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 17-40 20-31 5-26 7 21 58

Percentages: FG .425, FT .645.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Wiley 1-1, Hicks 1-2, Miller 1-3, Alford 1-5, Parham 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Wiley).

Turnovers: 13 (Alford 3, Hicks 2, Houston 2, Johnson 2, Tucker 2, Parham, Williams).

Steals: 6 (Parham 4, Alford, Wiley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ARK.-PINE BLUFF Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Banyard 35 4-10 6-12 2-11 0 4 14
Bell 23 1-6 2-2 0-1 0 1 4
Morris 22 2-3 3-3 2-5 1 2 7
Posey 7 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Wallace 27 3-9 0-0 0-1 1 4 7
McNair 18 2-3 3-4 0-1 2 4 9
Smith 14 0-3 0-2 1-4 1 5 0
Campbell 10 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
McDyess 10 1-1 0-0 0-3 1 0 2
Jackson 9 0-4 0-1 1-1 0 2 0
Stokes 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Stredic 7 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 3 2
Haralson 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Bassey 3 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Wilson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 18-46 14-24 7-30 8 27 54

Percentages: FG .391, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (McNair 2-3, Haralson 1-1, Wallace 1-6, Bell 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Stokes 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bell 2, Banyard, Wallace).

Turnovers: 8 (Smith 3, Morris 2, Bell, Campbell, Stokes).

Steals: 6 (Morris 2, Wallace 2, Bell, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama A&M 34 24 58
Ark.-Pine Bluff 20 34 54

.